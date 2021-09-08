FRP Rebar Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Future Developments | Latest Innovation | Top Companies

Latest research report on “FRP Rebar Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global FRP rebar market is expected to grow from USD 186 million in 2021 to USD 344 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 196 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with 249 tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Composite Group Chelyabinsk (Russia)

Schöck Bauteile GmbH (Germany)

Dextra Group (Thailand)

Pultron Composites (New Zealand)

Pultrall Inc. (Canada)

Owens Corning (US)

Sireg Geotech S.r.l. (Italy)

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC (US)

Marshall Composite Technologies LLC (US)

T.P Srl (Italy)

Fibrolux GmbH (Germany)

Tuf-Bar (US)

Armastek (US)

FiReP Group (France)

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc. (Canada)

Sanskriti Composites Private Limited (India)

Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

“GFRP rebars is the fastest-growing segment by fiber type in terms of value and volume.”

GFRP rebars account for the largest share in the global FRP rebar market in terms of volume. GFRP rebars are made from glass fibers by using the pultrusion method. These rebars are highly resistant to corrosion and have high tensile strength. These are less expensive when compared with BFRP and CFRP rebars and thus have a higher growth rate.

“Vinyl Ester Resins is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume.”

Vinyl ester resins have high strength, mechanical toughness, high resistance to corrosion, and resistance to fuels, chemicals, or vapors. They have great durability, heat resistance, and high tensile elongation strength. This resin can be impregnated with short glass fiber or carbon fiber to produce FRP rebars.

“The highways, bridges & buildings application is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume.”

The highways, bridges & buildings application segment dominated the FRP rebar market. The increase in demand for renovation and strengthening existing structures to reduce repair and maintenance cost and enhance the life cycle of the structures drive the need for these rebars in the highways, bridges & buildings.

“APAC to lead the FRP rebar market during the forecast period”

APAC is projected to have the highest growth in the FRP rebar market and will expand significantly by 2026. FRP rebars are used in highways, bridges & buildings, marine structures, water treatment plants, MRI rooms, parking structures, and salt and smelting plants in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 20%, South America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%

