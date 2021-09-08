Latest Foam Market 2021-2027: BASF SE, Armacell International S.A, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation

Latest research report on “Foam Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The foam market size is estimated at USD 93.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 227 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 149 Tables and 57 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Foam Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

JSP (Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Recticel (Belgium)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Arkema (France)

Zotefoams Plc (UK)

The building & construction industry in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the next five years, driven by huge investments in new infrastructure development, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in major countries like China and India.

MDI, TDI, polyether polyols, and polyester polyols are the major raw materials used to make polyurethane foam. PU foam has open-cell structures. Generally, manufacturers make these foams by reacting polyols and diisocyanates, both of which are extracted from raw petroleum. A blowing agent is used to blow the cells of the foam and expand its volume to form lightweight PU foam. Generally, polyols with TDI (toluene diisocyanate) produce flexible foam, which is mainly used to make flexible slab stock foam, while polyols with MDI produce rigid foam.

The foam market in APAC is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC. The region is the fastest-growing in the foam market, driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in the automotive, marine, building & construction, and manufacturing industries. The growth of the APAC market is propelled by the increasing use of foam in the building & construction, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, furniture & bedding, and packaging industries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

By Designation: Directors – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America – 9%, and Middle East & Africa – 9%

