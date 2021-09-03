USA Marcellus and Utica Shales Market Research Report- Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

USA Marcellus and Utica Shales Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. USA Marcellus and Utica Shales Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4053039

The Appalachia Basin which is made up of the Marcellus formations and the Utica Shale, accounted for more than 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States in 2020. Most of the production comes from the state of Pennsylvania and Ohio and partially from West Virginia. Unlike many of the oil plays in the US Lower 48, the natural gas plays including the Appalachia Basin saw a less drastic change in production and drilling activity during the economic contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While major oil-producing operators slashed their 2020 capital expenditure up to 50% – 60%, the top three producers in the Appalachia Basin EQT Corporation, Antero Resources, and Southwestern Energy have only cut their capital by 20%, 35% and 40%, respectively. This region averaged 32.19 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcfd) and 33.44 bcfd in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Scope of this report-

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in Marcellus and Utica Shales play in the US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of natural gas and crude oil historical production and short term outlook of Marcellus and Utica shale plays during 2019-2021

– Detailed information of impact on well development, permits and deals due to COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information on net acreage, operational performance and financial standings of major operators in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

– Analysis of top companies future plans and cost trends in 2020

– Up-to-date information on associated infrastructure and major mergers and acquisitions in Marcellus and Utica shale plays between 2018 and 2020

Reasons to Buy this report-

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the US

– Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

– Keep yourself informed with the latest M&A activity in these shale plays

– Identify opportunities and challenges in Marcellus and Utica shale plays

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4053039

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Recent Developments and Trends

2. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Introduction

2.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Formation Overview

3. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production Analysis, 2017-2019

3.2 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Production Outlook, 2020-2021

3.4 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2020

4.2 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Major Companies Financial Standings

4.3 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Operational Performance of Leading Operators

4.4 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Completion Parameters, 2020

4.5 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Future Plans of Major Companies

4.6 Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Cost Trends, 2020

5. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 Gulfport Energy Corp

5.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp

6. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, 2018-2020

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays, Analysis of Major Companies

8.1 Antero Resources Corporation

8.2 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

8.3 Chesapeake Energy

8.4 CNX Resources Corporation

8.5 EQT Corporation

8.6 ExxonMobil Corporation

8.7 Range Resources Corporation

8.8 Southwestern Energy Company

8.9 Gulfport Energy Corporation

8.10 National Fuel Gas Company

8.11 Equinor ASA

8.12 Ascent Resources Utica, LLC

8.13 Chief Oil & Gas LLC

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology