Hollow Fiber Filtration Market 2021 Report- Growth Analysis Of Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

The global hollow fiber filtration market is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the global hollow fiber filtration market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and the rising biopharmaceutical industry.In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the hollow fiber filtration market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corp (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), TOYOBO CO., LTD(Japan), Cantel Medical (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Koch Industries Inc. (US), MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH (Germany),CoorsTek, Inc. (US), Alpha Plan GmbH (Germany), Antylia Scientific (Germany), Meissner Filtration Product, Inc (US), MMS Membrane System (Switzerland), BiOZEEN Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biotree (India), and APAH technologies (India).

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the hollow fiber filtration market and provides them information on key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

The report segments the hollow fiber filtration market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa), material(polymeric and ceramic), application(continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, concentration and diafiltration), technique (microfiltration and ultrafiltration), and end users(pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing companies, contract research organization and contract manufacturing organization, and other end users.). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the hollow fiber filtration market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to innovation, a giant talent pool of scientists, low labor, and manufacturing costs. The region has also witnessed mass production because of technology and a rise in continuous manufacturing instead of batch production in the previous era.

Asia Pacific region is also a lucrative market for foreign investors, with key market players having their presence in the region. Over the last decade, CMOs in the Asia Pacific region have impacted the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Several small and medium-scale CMOs set up in APAC have obtained US FDA approval for their operations and completed GMP certifications, thus driving the region’s hollow fiber filtration market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to the companies in North America mainly focusing on new products such as perfusion systems, convenience, and cost-efficiency of hollow fiber filters and the rising demand for filtration systems for the biopharmaceuticals industry.

