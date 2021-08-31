2021 Stem Cell Assay Market Report- Application: Regenerative Medicine, Clinical Research | End User – Global Forecast to 2023

Stem Cell Assay Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Stem Cell Assay Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Merck (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US),Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Biolabs (US), PerkinElmer (US),Promega Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), HemoGenix (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Cellular Dynamics International (US).

The stem cell assay market is expected to reach USD 1,978.7 million by 2023 from USD 791.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.1%. The availability of funding for stem cell research; rising incidence of target indications; technological advancements in stem cell research instruments and the introduction of novel stem cell products; and the growth of end-use industries are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell research and the high cost of stem cell analysis instruments and reagents are factors expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Stem cell assay market is segmented into biopharmaceutica l& biotechnology companies; and research institutes. The biopharmaceutical& biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Stem cell assays are widely used by biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for drug screening and development and cell analysis, which is the key factor driving the growth of this end-user segment in this market.

The report analyses the stem cell assay market by type, cell type, product & service, application, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. The company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

Key benefits of buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms to garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the stem cell assay market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the stem cell assay market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the stem cell assay market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various stem cell assays across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the stem cell assay market.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stem Cell Assays Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Stem Cell Assays Market, By Instrument & Country

4.3 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Stem Cell Assays Market (By Major Countries)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Target Indications

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Stem Cell-Based Research Instruments and Introduction of Novel Stem Cell Products

5.2.1.4 Growth of End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Research

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Stem Cell Analysis Instruments and Reagents

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Microfluidics in Stem Cell Research

5.2.3.3 High Growth Potential of Single Stem Cell Analysis Sequencing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Related to Antibody and Reagent Development

5.2.4.2 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

5.3 Technology Roadmap

5.3.1 Microfabrication-Assisted Technologies

5.3.1.1 Microfluidics-Based Cell Trap Technology

5.3.1.2 Droplet-Based Microfluidic Technology

5.3.1.3 Microwell-Based Analysis Systems

5.3.2 Advanced Technology

5.3.2.1 Bead-Based Multiplex Assays

6 Stem Cell Assays Market, By Type

and more…