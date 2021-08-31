Contract Research Organization Services Market Report- Size, Growth, Analysis Of Key-players Types And Application | IQVIA, LabCorp

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Contract Research Organization Services Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Contract Research Organization Services Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Contract Research Organization Services Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- IQVIA (US), LabCorp (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Syneos Health (US), Parexel International (US), PPD (US), and ICON Plc (US). Other players operating in the market are Medpace Holdings (US), SGS (Switzerland), PSI CRO AG (US), Axcent Advanced Analytics (US), BIO Agile Therapeutics (US), Firma Clinical Research (US), Acculab Life Sciences (US), Azelix (US), CTserv (US), Pepgra (UK), and Dove Quality Solutions (US), Novotech Health Holding (Australia), Geneticist Inc. (US), Linical Americas (US), Frontage Holding Corporation (US), and Celerion (US).

The contract research organization (CRO) services market is projected to reach USD 86.5 billion by 2026 from USD 53.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of clinical trials, rising prevalence of orphan & rare diseases and high cost of in-house drug development.

The contract research organization (CRO) services market by type is categorized into major early-phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and consulting services. Clinical research services segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for newer drugs and subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

The report segments the contract research organization (CRO) services market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa),

Type (Early-Phase Services (Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control, Preclinical Services (Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), Toxicology Testing, Other Preclinical Services), Discovery Studies), Clinical Research Services (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), Laboratory Services (Bioanalytical Testing, Analytical Testing, Physical Characterization, Raw Material Testing, Batch Release Testing, Stability Testing, Other Analytical Testing, Consulting Services, and Data Management Services), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular System (CVS) Disorders, Metabolic Disorders/Endocrinology, Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Hematology, Ophthalmology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Genitourinary & Women’s Health, and Other Therapeutic Areas), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Academic Institutes)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the contract research organization (CRO) services market.

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the contract research organization (CRO) services market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

