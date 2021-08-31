Gene Panel Market by Application: Cancer, Congenital Disease, Pharmacogenetics | Global Forecast to 2023

Gene Panel Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Gene Panel Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
- Agilent Technologies (US)
- QIAGEN (Germany)
- BGI (China)
- Eurofins Scientific (US)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
- Integrated DNA Technologies (US)
- GATC Biotech AG (Germany)
- GENEWIZ, Inc. (US)
- Novogene Corporation (China)
- Personalis (US)
- ArcherDx (US).
The global gene panels market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2023 from USD 1.22 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. This market is experiencing significant growth due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing company initiatives (in terms of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and product launches), and growing adoption of gene panels owing to the benefits they offer. However, issues related to the security of genetic data and accuracy & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are restricting the growth of this market
The report provides an overview of the gene panels market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product & service, technique, design, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Table of Contents in this Report-
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Data
2.2 Primary Data
2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Gene Panels Market Overview
4.2 Gene Panels Market, By Type, 2018–2023
4.3 Gene Panels Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.4 Geographic Analysis: Gene Panels Market in Europe, By Application
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Gene Panels Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.2 Growing Company Initiatives
5.2.1.3 Benefits of Gene Panels
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Issues Related to the Security of Genetic Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives in Population Sequencing
5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Accuracy and Standardization Concerns in Diagnostic Testing
6 Gene Panels Market, By Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Test Kits
6.3 Testing Services
7 Gene Panels Market, By Technique
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Amplicon-Based Approach
7.3 Hybridization-Based Approach
8 Gene Panels Market, By Design
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Predesigned Gene Panels
8.3 Customized Gene Panels
9 Gene Panels Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cancer Risk Assessment
9.2.1 Syndrome-Specific Gene Panels
9.2.2 High-Penetrance Gene Panels
9.2.3 High and Moderate-Penetrance Gene Panels
9.2.4 Comprehensive Cancer Risk Panels
9.3 Pharmacogenetics
9.4 Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders
9.5 Other Applications
10 Gene Panels Market, By End User
and more….