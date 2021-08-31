Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type: Sample Processing, Analysis, Collection, Storage | Global Forecasts to 2023

Stem Cell Banking Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Stem Cell Banking Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The global stem cell banking market is projected to reach USD 9.30 billion by 2023 from 6.28 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Stem cell banking market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as public awareness related to the therapeutic potential of stem cells; development of novel technologies for stem cell preservation, processing, and storage; rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs); and increasing number of stem cell-based research. However, the high operational costs associated with stem cell banking and stringent regulatory frameworks are expected to limit the growth of the stem cell banking market during the forecast period.

Stem cell banking market is segmented into placental, bone marrow-derived, adipose tissue-derived, human embryo-derived, dental pulp, and other stem cell sources. The placental stem cells segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period; owing to the global rise in the number of placental and cord banks (especially in the US and Europe) coupled with growing public awareness about the therapeutic potential of stem cells.

Stem cell banking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of stored units with public & private stem cell banks; supportive regulatory framework for stem cell collection, processing, and preservation across major Asian countries; increased collaborations & partnerships between stem cell banking service providers to expand their networks across emerging countries; rising public awareness about the clinical benefits of stem cell therapies; and ongoing expansion & modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

The global stem cell banking market is an expanding industry segment with a growing number of global and local service providers. As of 2017, the global stem cell banking market was dominated by Cord Blood Registry (CBR) Systems (US), Cord life Group Limited (Singapore), and Cryo-Cell International (US).Service launches & upgrades; agreements, partnerships, & collaborations; and mergers & acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by majority of the market players to sustain their market position in the global stem cell banking market.

This report studies the global stem cell banking market based on source, application, and service type. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for key stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the global stem cell banking market, and high-growth regions & countries and their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the global stem cell banking market, which in turn help service providers garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on service portfolios offered by the major players in the global stem cell banking industry. The report analyzes the global stem cell banking market based on source, application, service type, and region/country

• Product Development: Detailed insights on the research and development activities and new service offering/up gradation in the global stem cell banking market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market opportunities for various stem cell banking services across key geographies.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new service offerings, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global stem cell banking market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, major strategies, service offerings, and geographic coverage of leading players in the global stem cell banking market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Geographic Scope

1.2.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency Used

1.4 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stem Cell Banking: Market Overview (2018)

4.2 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Source (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Application (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Service Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot: Stem Cell Banking Market (2018)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness on the Therapeutic Potential of Stem Cells

5.2.1.2 Development of Novel Technologies for Stem Cell Preservation, Processing, and Storage

5.2.1.3 Increase in HematopOIEtic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures

5.2.1.4 Increasing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Operational Costs of Stem Cell Banking

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Rising Global Burden of Major Diseases

5.2.4 Market Challenge

5.2.4.1 Socio-Ethical Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells

6 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Placental Stem Cells (PSCS)

6.3 Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS)

6.4 Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS)

6.5 Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)

6.6 Dental Pulp-Derived Stem Cells (DPSCS)

6.7 Other Stem Cell Sources

7 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sample Preservation and Storage

7.3 Sample Analysis

7.4 Sample Processing

7.5 Sample Collection and Transportation

8 Stem Cell Banking Market, By Application

and more…