Peptide Synthesis Market by Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments | GenScript Biotech Corporation

Peptide Synthesis Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Peptide Synthesis Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), AAPPTec (US), Bachem (Switzerland), AnaSpec (US), Biotage (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), Merck KGAA (Germany) and New England Peptide (US).

The peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 426.4million by 2023 from USD 310.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced peptide synthesizers are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By technology, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid-phase, liquid-phase, and hybrid & recombinant technology. Solid-phase synthesis is associated with a number of advantages, such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids. Such advantages are expected to drive the adoption of solid-phase synthesis.

