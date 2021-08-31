Growing Government Funding to Drive the Adoption of Gene Expression Analysis Techniques in Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Gene Expression Analysis Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Gene Expression Analysis Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumia (US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Oxford Gene Technologies (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Pacific Biosciences of California (US).

The global gene expression market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2023 from USD 3.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth in the gene expression market can be attributed to factors such as the decreasing cost of sequencing, technological advancements, rise in the number of cancer patients, availability of government funding, novel technologies, growing application areas of gene expression, and availability of gene expression databases. However, high cost of instruments, and shortage of trained professionals may prove to be restraints for the market.

This report studies the gene expression market based on product & services, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

