Geographical Snapshot Of The Bioinformatics Market By Applications: Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics | Global Forecast To 2023

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), and DNASTAR (US).

The global bioinformatics market is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion in 2023 from USD 7.73 billion in 2018, at CAGR of 14.5%. Growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, applications of bioinformatics in proteomics and drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine are the major factors driving the growth of the bioinformatics market. On the other hand, lack of well-defined standards and common formats for data integration are the major factor restraining market growth.

Global bioinformatics market is divided into medical biotechnology, academics, animal biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, and forensic biotechnology. The medical biotechnology is subsegmented into drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics & precision medicine, reproductive health. In 2023, the medical biotechnology segment is expected to account for the highest growth of the bioinformatics market. The rising adoption of bioinformatics tools in pharma and clinical applications is driving market growth.

The bioinformatics market in this report is segmented by product & service, applications, sectors, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the bioinformatics market.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bioinformatics: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific Bioinformatics Market, By Products and Services and Bioinformatics Platforms (2018)

4.3 Bioinformatics Market, By Application

4.4 Bioinformatics Market, By Sector

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Bioinformatics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement

5.2.1.2 Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations

5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Bioinformatics

5.2.1.3.1 Proteomics and Drug Discovery

5.2.1.3.2 Clinical Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.4 Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Well-Defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data

5.2.2.2 Lack of User-Friendly Tools at Cheaper Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Blockchain Technology and Cloud Computing

5.2.3.2 Integration of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare

5.2.3.3 It Giants Investing in the Development of Bioinformatics Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Large Volumes of Data

5.2.4.2 Lack of Interoperability and Multiplatform Capabilities

5.2.4.3 Growing Competition From In-House Development and Publicly Available Tools

5.2.4.4 Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals

6 Bioinformatics Market, By Products and Services

and more…