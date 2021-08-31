Latest Bioburden Testing Market Report- Size And Forecast 2027 | Top Key Players – Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bioburden Testing Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Bioburden Testing Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Charles River (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

NAMSA (US)

Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

biomérieux SA (France)

Pacific BioLabs (US)

The bioburden testing market is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2023 from USD 614 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. A number of factors, such as the growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries; rising safety concerns related to food and beverage products; and the increasing number of product recalls due to microbial contamination are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of enumeration instruments is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

This report provides a picture of the global bioburden testing market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, test type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report-

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bioburden testing market and its sub segments. Also, this report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bioburden Testing Market: Market Overview

4.2 Bioburden Testing Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Bioburden Testing Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.4 Bioburden Testing Market, By End User

4.5 Geographic Analysis: Bioburden Testing Market

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Bioburden Testing Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.2 Rising Safety Concerns Related to Food and Beverage Products

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Product Recalls Due to Microbial Contamination

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Enumeration Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6 Bioburden Testing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Culture Media, Reagents, and Kits

6.2.1.1 Culture Media, Reagents, and Kits to Witness the Highest Growth in the Bioburden Testing Consumables Market

6.2.2 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Automated Microbial Identification Systems

6.3.1.1 Automated Microbial Identification Systems to Witness the Highest Growth, Primarily Due to the Ease of Use of These Systems and Their Ability to Produce Cost-Effective Results

6.3.2 Pcr Instruments

6.3.2.1 Pcr Instruments Find Applications in Molecular Biology, Recombinant Dna Technology, and Genotypic Identification

6.3.3 Microscopes

6.3.3.1 Low Cost of Microscopes has Resulted in Their Increased Adoption, Especially in Developing Countries

6.3.4 Other Instruments

7 Bioburden Testing Market, By Test Type

and more…