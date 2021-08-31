2021 Agricultural Biologicals Market by Mode of Application: Foliar spray, Soil and Seed treatment

ReportsnReports added Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Agricultural Biologicals Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Agricultural Biologicals Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=540318

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

MarrioneBio Innovation (US)

Isagro (Italy)

UPL (India)

Evogene (Israel)

Bayer (Germany)

Vegalab (US)

Valent (US)

Stockton (Israel)

Biolchim (Italy)

Rizobacter (Argentina)

Valagro (Italy)

KoppertBiological Systems (Netherlands)

Lallemand (Canada)

Symborg (Spain)

AndermattBiocontrol (Switzerland)

Seipasa (Spain)

VerdasienLife Sciences (US)

The agricultural biologicals market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 8.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach a value of USD 18.9 billion by 2025. The demand for agricultural biologicals is increasing due to the growing trend of sustainable agriculture and the rising demand for organic food products worldwide. The registration of these products is one of the major restrains that is projected to hinder the growth of this market. Strict government regulations and less guidance discourage the companies to get their bioproducts registered, which inhibits the commercialization of new products

The increasing instances of pest infestations on crops around the globe are driving the market for biocontrol. The rising use of biopesticides to control insect pests have increased the market value for biocontrolin the biologicals market. Biocontrol products are not toxic to the environment unlike their chemical counterpart and only affect the target pests without harming other beneficial insects. The requirement of biocontrol products in micro quantities offers cost-benefits to end-users, which is projected to drive the growth of the market.

The increased global consumption of organic fruits and vegetables has resulted in the dominance of this segment in the agricultural biologicals market. The rise in exports has encouraged farmers to increase the productivity and yield of fruits and vegetables. The use of biostimulantsis effective in producing uniform shaped and nutritive fruits. The cost-effective biostimulants and biofertilizers, unlike their synthetic counterparts, has led to an increase in their adoption rate among small farmers in the Asia Pacific regions.

The shift toward sustainable agriculture and the introduction of favorable government regulations in the North American market are some of the factors that are projected to contribute to the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. The North American market is a major producer of field crops, such as wheat and corn. These crops are highly susceptible to insect pests, which affect the yield and productivity. To maintain the yield and meet the growing demand, the usage of biocontrol methods remains high in North America.

This report segments the agricultural biologicals market on the basis of function, product type, mode of application, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural biological market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Single User License: US $ 5650

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=540318