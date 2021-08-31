2021 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report- Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing To Dynamic Regulatory Policies

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Berry Global Inc. (US),Amcor plc (Australia), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(US), Becton, Dickinson And Company (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Owens-Illinois, Inc.(US), WestRock Company(US), Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner Gmbh & Co Kg (Austria), Ardagh Group SA(Luxembourg), Stevanato Group (Italy), Catalent Inc.(US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Frank Noe Egypt Ltd (Egypt), Gaplast GmbH (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Mondi Group (Austria), Nolato AB (Sweden), Origin Pharma Packaging(UK), Parekhplast India Ltd (India), SGD Pharma (France), Silgan Holdings Inc.(US) and Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany).

The pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to grow from USD 83.6 billion in 2019 to USD 111.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals owing to increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, and an increase in non-communicable disease in pharmerging economies are the major drivers for the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Another factor driving the pharmaceutical packaging market is the new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry and to enhance the use of generics, in developed countries. However, thestrict regulations for pharmaceutical packaging in developed countries such as the US, UK, and Japan lead to increase in overall packaging cost, which collectively restraints the pharmaceutical packaging market.

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the pharmaceutical packaging market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall pharmaceutical packaging market. In this report, the pharmaceutical packaging market has been segmented based on type, raw material, drug delivery mode, and region.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

4.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Material

4.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type

4.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery Mode

4.5 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Region

4.6 North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements to Contribute to the Growth of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.1.4 Growing Health Awareness and Adoption of New Regulatory Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Policies

5.2.2.2 Lack of Access and Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.3.2 Expanding 3pl and Other Services in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safeguarding Against Counterfeit Products

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type

and more…