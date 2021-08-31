Growing Demand for Laboratory Filtration Market by Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players: Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation

Laboratory Filtration Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Laboratory Filtration Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).

The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing manufacturing of biosimilars, and the growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.

The report analyzes the laboratory filtration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, technique, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights into:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the laboratory filtration market. The report analyzes this market by product, technique, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, technique, end user, and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory filtration market.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Exchange Rates Utilized for the Conversion to USD

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Filtration Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Market: Developing vs Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration Technology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments

5.2.1.4 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Untapped Market Potential of Emerging Regions

5.2.2.2 Advances in Nanofiber Technology

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users

5.2.3.2 Technological Developments and Alternative Technologies

5.2.3.3 Requirement of High Capital Investments for Setting Up Production Facilities

6 Industry Insights

and more…