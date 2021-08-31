Latest Metabolomics Market by Product: GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Metabolomics Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Metabolomics Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Metabolomics Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US)

The global metabolomics market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry. However, issues related to data examination & data processing in metabolomics and the high cost of tools and instruments are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The metabolomics instrument segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such as the technological advancements in analytical instruments in terms of miniaturization, automation, and computerization; increase in the number of research-related activities worldwide in the field of medicine, nutraceuticals, and metabolomics; and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in developing nations for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period

The biomarker discovery segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. The use of metabolic biomarkers to assess the pathophysiological health status of patients is increasing. In recent years, as a result of significant technological advancements, metabolomics has become a vital tool in discovering biomarkers.

The report segments the metabolomics market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), product & service (metabolomics instruments ((separation tools (((gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis))), detection tools (((nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS), and surface-based mass analysis))), bioinformatics tools and services) application (biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and other applications), indication (cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications),end user(academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users). Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier 3 providers of metabolomics instruments and services). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the metabolomics market.

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the metabolomics market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

