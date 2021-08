Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Future Developments | Latest Innovation | Top Companies | Growth and Demand

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=271728

The Carbon Nanotubes Market is projected to grow from USD 876 million in 2021 to USD 1,714 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 240 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 219 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carbon Nanotubes Market:

LG Chemical Limited (South Korea)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

Energy & Storage is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume, in 2020. Energy & storage segment is sub segmented into lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, solar PV cells, hydrogen storage, electrochemical supercapacitors, propellants, and others. The lithium-ion batteries sub-segment is expected to account for the larger share of the CNTs market in the energy & storage segment during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for carbon nanotubes during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices and cheap labor force have made APAC the biggest market for CNTs. Global manufacturers are increasingly setting up their production plants in the region in a bid to ramp up production and increase sales.

Research Coverage:

The carbon nanotubes market has been segmented based on type (single-walled carbon nanotubes and multi-walled carbon nanotubes), method (chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction, and others), end-use industry (electronics & semiconductor, energy & storage, chemical material & polymers, medical, structural composites application, others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).