Trending: Protective Coatings Market 2021 by development trend, innovation, competitive situation, leading players and potential business growth

The Protective Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 17.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=292785

#Top Key Players- PPG (US), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Sherwin-Williams (US) and Hempel (Denmark).

“Marine end-use industry segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Protective Coatings market.”

The volume of seaborne trade will double from 9 billion tons per year to somewhere between 19 and 24 billion tons by 2030. In 2030, China will play a key role as the emerging maritime superpower in shipping. China will see the largest growth in commercial fleet ownership, rivaling Greece and the rest of the European countries combined. China will become the world’s primary maritime market, leading in shipbuilding, seaborne trade, and vertically integrated ownership and ship management. The different global players have also stated that China has a huge local marine market, increasing the demand for protective coatings.

“APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing Protective Coatings market during the forecast period.”

The APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. China, India, and Japan were the largest contributors in the region and together accounted for 63.6% of the total revenue share of protective coatings in 2020, in terms of volume. The growth of the region is majorly attributed to the development of civil building & infrastructure, marine, and power generation industries, and across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=292785

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Inclusions

1.2.2 Market Exclusions

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Protective Coatings Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.3 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation: Protective Coatings Market

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

2.6 Risk Analysis Assessment

2.7 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

3 Executive Summary

Table 1 Protective Coatings Market Snapshot, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 6 Epoxy Resin Accounted For The Largest Share

Figure 7 Marine End-Use Industry Led The Protective Coatings Market In 2020

Figure 8 Apac To Witness Highest Cagr Between 2021 And 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In The Protective Coatings Market

Figure 9 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries Attracting Investments

4.2 Protective Coatings Market, By Resin Type

Figure 10 Epoxy Resin Type To Lead Protective Coatings Market

4.3 Protective Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 11 Civil Building And Infrastructure To Be Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry In The Market

4.4 Protective Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Emerging Countries

Figure 12 China To Be The Largest Protective Coatings Market

4.5 Apac: Protective Coatings Market, By Resin Type And End-Use Industry

Figure 13 Marine End-Use Industry Accounted For The Largest Share

4.6 Protective Coatings Market, By Country

Figure 14 Market In India To Grow At The Highest Cagr

5 Market Overview