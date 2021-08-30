Trending: Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Expected to Grow at 29.7 Billion In Revenue by 2026

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=278243

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2021 and 2026.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

NatureWorks

Braskem

BASF

Total Corbion

Novamont

Biome Bioplastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Biotec

Toray Industries

Plantic Technologies

“Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value.”

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value, followed by textiles and consumer goods. Stringent regulations regarding environmental conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to bioplastics & biopolymers to mitigate environmental and economic issues.

“PLA is the fastest-growing biodegradable type of bioplastics & biopolymers materials.”

PLA is the most commonly used type of bioplastic & biopolymer. It is made from renewable resources; it is compostable as well as biodegradable. It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). PLA is a versatile material that features excellent barrier properties, non-toxic nature, and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are ideal replacements for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS in more demanding applications.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021”

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021, in terms of value. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European bioplastics & biopolymers market. Germany was the largest bioplastics & biopolymers market in Europe in 2020.

