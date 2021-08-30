Latest Adsorbents Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=269002

The global Adsorbents Market is estimated to be USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adsorbents Market:

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

“Molecular Sieves is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.”

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing type segment in the Adsorbents market. . The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule’s chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

“Petroleum Refining is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.”

Petroleum Refining is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents market Petroleum refining adsorbents are widely used in the dehydration of alkylation feed and in the purification of feedstock to protect isomerization catalysts in refining. These adsorbents remove a wide variety of contaminants effectively and economically from numerous hydrocarbon streams in petroleum refineries through non-regenerative and regenerative adsorbents.

“APAC is the largest market for Adsorbents”

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents market in 2020. The adsorbents market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global adsorbents market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels.

