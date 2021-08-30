Fire-Resistant Cable Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, NKT Group, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited,

The global fire-resistant cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 2.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

#Top Key Players- Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), NKT Group (Denmark), Leoni AG (Germany), LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Tratos Limited (United Kingdom), EL Sewedy Electric Company (Egypt), and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).

“In terms of both value and volume, XLPE segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.”

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High thermal short circuit rating, excellent electrical property maintained under the complete temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, excellent water resistance and low permeability to water, excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and long operational life are some of the properties fueling the growth of the XLPE insulation material segment.

“In terms of both value and volume, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fire-resistant cables.”

Building & Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant cable market. Fire-resistant cables can be used for wiring and interconnection purposes in residential and non-residential areas. These cables are easy-to-install, maintain the reliability of electrical circuits, and can withstand high temperatures during fires, thus, ensuring human safety. Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to the increase in demand for fire-resistant cables.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fire-resistant cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fire-resistant cable as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Years Considered

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Limitations

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Secondary Da T A

2.3.2 Primary Data

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Higher Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables Expected From Emerging Economies

4.2 Apac: Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

4.3 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

4.4 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Country

5 Market Overview