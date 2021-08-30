Trending: Construction Lubricants Market Expected to Grow at 6.5 Billion In Revenue by 2026

The construction lubricants market is estimated to grow to USD 6.5 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

#Top Key Players- ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Total Energies SE(France), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Chevron Corporation (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany), and Lukoil (Russia).

There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. The domestic and foreign investments in the construction industry have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the construction lubricants market.The construction industry in the Middle East & Africa is also experiencing high growth, driving the demand for construction lubricants.

Hydraulic fluid is expected to be the largest lubricant type of the construction lubricants market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Hydraulic fluid lubricant type holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. Hydraulic fluid is mainly used for power transmission and lubrication in various heavy load equipment in the construction industry. Hence, to avoid equipment failure, the operator needs to have high-quality hydraulic fluid. This drives the hydraulic fluid consumption in the construction industry.

“high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for construction lubricants in the region.”

APAC is the largest market for construction lubricants, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

3 Executive Summary