United States Neurology Procedures Market Report- Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, ICP Procedures and Others.

United States Neurology Procedures report provides procedure volumes within market segments – Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.

The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.

Scope of this Report-

– United States Neurology Procedures volumes by segments Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

– Projections for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Procedures Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report

3 Neurology Procedures, United States

3.1 Neurology Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

4 Dura Substitute Procedures, United States

4.1 Dura Substitute Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United States

5.1 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.1 Revision Hydrocephalus Shunts Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

6 ICP Procedures, United States

6.1 ICP Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

7 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, United States

7.1 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

8 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, United States

8.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

8.1.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

9 Neuromodulation Procedures, United States

9.1 Neuromodulation Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

10 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, United States

10.1 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

11 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, United States

11.1 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

12 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, United States

12.1 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

12.1.1 Flow Diversion Stent Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

13 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, United States

13.1 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

14 Appendix