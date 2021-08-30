Colombia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities | Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada , Akuo Energy SAS

ReportsnReports added Colombia Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Colombia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Colombia Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4457385
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Isagen SA ESP , Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada , Akuo Energy SAS
Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4457385
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Colombia, 2010-2030
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Colombia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030
3. Solar PV Market, Colombia
3.1 Solar PV Market, Colombia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
3.2 Solar PV Market, Colombia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3.3 Solar PV Market, Colombia, Market Size, 2010-2025
3.4 Solar PV Market, Colombia, Power Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Colombia, Major Active Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Colombia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Colombia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020
3.5 Solar PV Market, Colombia, Deal Analysis, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Colombia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020
– Solar PV Market, Colombia, Split by Deal Type, 2020
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Colombia
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Funds Supporting Investment in Energy Projects
– Fund for the Electrification of Non-interconnected zones (FAZNI)
– Fund for Non-Conventional Energies
4.3 Auctions
4.4 National Energy Plan 2050
4.5 Law 1665 (2013)
4.6 Law 1715 (2014)
4.7 Decree 0570
4.8 Decreto 348 del 1 de marzo de 2017
4.9 Generation and Transmission Expansion Plan
4.10 Net Metering – 2018 Resolution CREG 030
4.11 NDC Support Program
4.12 Renewable Energy Indicative Action Plan
5. Solar PV Power Market, Colombia, Company Profiles
5.1 Company Snapshot: Isagen SA ESP
– Isagen SA ESP – Company Overview
– Isagen SA ESP – Business Description
– Isagen SA ESP – SWOT Analysis
– Isagen SA ESP – Major Products and Services
– Isagen SA ESP – Head Office
5.2 Company Snapshot: Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada
– Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada – Company Overview
– Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada – Major Products and Services
– Aprotec Tecnologia Apropiada – Head Office
5.3 Company Snapshot: Akuo Energy SAS
– Akuo Energy SAS – Company Overview
– Akuo Energy SAS – Major Products and Services
– Akuo Energy SAS – Head Office
6. Appendix
6.1 Abbreviations
6.2 Market Definitions
– Power
– Renewable Power
– Installed Capacity
– Electricity Generation
– Electricity Consumption
6.3 Methodology
– Coverage
– Secondary Research
– Primary Research
– Modelling and Forecasting
Contact Us