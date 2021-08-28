Lab Informatics Market 2021 Global Scope by Product (CDS, EDC, LES, ECM, ELN, LIMS, SDMS), Component (Software, Services), Delivery (On-Premise, Hosted, Cloud) & Industry

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global laboratory informatics market include increasing need for laboratory automation, technological advancements, increasing availability of cost-effective informatics solutions, rising pressure to comply with regulatory requirements, and increasing adoption of laboratory informatics in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and contract service organizations. Cloud-based laboratory informatics solutions and emerging countries offer huge growth potential for the laboratory informatics market.

Lack of integration standards for laboratory informatics and lack of trained professionals are the major factors that may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

In North America, the U.S. is one of the most dominant markets for laboratory informatics due to its well-established economy and financial ability to deploy such technologies. Increasing R&D expenditure for the efficient management of data generated from increased R&D activities is another key factor driving the adoption of laboratory informatics solutions in this country. According to the Industrial Research Institute, in 2016, the total U.S. R&D spending is expected to reach USD 514 billion from USD 453 billion in 2012. In the life sciences industry, improving FDA approval levels and a positive sales outlook are allowing pharmaceutical companies to allocate more capital to R&D spending.

Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing R&D activities and the development of supporting infrastructure in research laboratories have generated a demand for laboratory informatics solutions in Asia.

The report provides market share analysis and competitive landscape insights that cover the growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. The company profiles comprise basic views on the key players and their product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted. This market research data, current market sizes, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants make decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, changes in strategic approach,R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of top players in the laboratory informatics market. The report analyzes this market by product type, component, deployment model, industry, and region

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of top players in the laboratory informatics market. The report analyzes this market by product type, component, deployment model, industry, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the laboratory informatics market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the laboratory informatics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market strategies, geographical and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the laboratory informatics market

In-depth assessment of market strategies, geographical and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the laboratory informatics market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for laboratory informatics across regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for laboratory informatics across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory informatics market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=652478

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Product Type

4.3 Market, By Component

4.4 Market, By Deployment Model

4.5 Market, By Industry

4.6 Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Region

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Laboratory Automation

5.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.3.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Laboratory Informatics Solutions

5.3.1.4 Rising Pressure to Comply With Regulatory Requirements

5.3.1.5 Growing Adoption in Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes, and Contract Service Organizations

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Integration Standards for Laboratory Informatics

5.3.2.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.3.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Cloud-Based Laboratory Informatics Offer Growth Opportunities

5.3.3.2 Significant Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

5.3.4 Market Challenge

5.3.4.1 Interfacing Challenges With Laboratory Instruments

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

6.3 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

6.4 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

6.5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

6.6 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

6.7 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

6.8 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

7 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.3 Software

8 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Model

8.3 Cloud-Based Model

8.4 Remotely Hosted

9 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Life Sciences Industry

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.2.2 Biobanks & Biorepositories

9.2.3 Molecular Diagnostics (MDX) & Clinical Research Laboratories

9.2.4 Contract Service Organizations(CROS & CMOS)

9.2.5 Academic Research Institutes

9.3 Chemical Industry

9.4 Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

9.5 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

9.6 Environmental Testing Laboratories

9.7 Other Industries

10 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K.

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 New Product Launches & Upgrades

11.3.2 Partnerships, Strategic Alliances, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

(Company at A Glance, Business Overview, Products Offered, Key Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis & MnM View)*

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3 Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

12.4 Labware, Inc.

12.5 Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

12.6 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.7 Waters Corporation

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 ID Business Solutions Ltd.

12.10 Core Informatics, LLC

12.11 Lablynx, Inc.

*Details on Company at A Glance, Recent Financials, Products Offered, Strategies & Insights, & Recent Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=652478