Healthcare IT Solutions Market 2021 Tracker by Product (EHR, PACS, Interoperability, Healthcare Analytics, Telemedicine, CRM), Market Size, Adoption Trends, Competitive landscape

Healthcare IT Solutions Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Healthcare IT Solutions Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=669305

Over the past decade, healthcare IT systems have emerged as powerful tools to improve the quality of care to patients and minimize the cost of healthcare delivery for providers. The market has evolved, from the creation of electronic patient records in the form of EMRs/EHRs to the convergence of technologies to enable the meaningful use of electronic health information and develop interoperable solutions. The push towards predictable outcomes and a higher quality of care is one of the key factors driving innovation in healthcare information technologies. However, the high cost of HCIT solutions and lack of awareness on the benefits of HCIT solutions remain the biggest challenges to the wider adoption of healthcare IT solutions.

The demand for healthcare IT solutions is fueled by the growing need to reduce healthcare costs while adhering to regulatory requirements for ensuring the safety, security, and confidentiality of patient information. While an increasing demand for IT solutions from healthcare providers is expected to be the biggest growth driver for this market, an increasing need for data management solutions and services from healthcare insurance providers is also expected to contribute to overall market growth.

In this report, the healthcare IT market is segmented by product, end user, and geography. By product, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2015, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare IT market. The healthcare provider solutions segment is further segmented into clinical and non-clinical solutions. The growth of the healthcare provider solutions market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for clinical HCIT solutions. In this market, the clinical HCIT solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This Healthcare IT Market Tracker is designed to enable HCIT solution vendors and related stakeholders to analyze growth in the healthcare IT market in an efficient manner. This market dashboard provides a holistic view of the healthcare IT market, by product and by country. Each product and end-user market covered in this tracker is studied at the geographic (country/regional) level as well.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=669305

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Scope

1.3.1 Geographic Coverage

1.3.2 Product Markets

1.3.2 End User Markets

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size Estimation

3 Key Healthcare IT Solutions Market Dynamics

3.1 Key Factors Affecting the Market Growth and Their Impact Assessment

3.1.1 Key Healthcare IT Solutions Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through Healthcare It Solutions

3.1.1.2 RISing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

3.1.1.3 Government Support for Healthcare It Solutions

3.1.1.4 High Return on Investment for HCIT Solutions

3.1.1.5 Growing Focus on Improving Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes

3.1.2 Key Healthcare IT Solutions Market Restraints

3.1.2.1 High Cost of Deployment

3.1.2.2 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Tools

3.1.2.3 Lack of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

3.1.3 Key Challenges

3.1.3.1 Integration of Healthcare It Solutions Within Healthcare Organizations

3.1.3.2 Data Security Concerns

4 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Assessment

Access Market Size & Growth Rates for Each of the Following HCIT Product/Solutions, at Country Level Using Interactive Product Dashboard.

4.1 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size, By Product (2013–2020)

4.1.1 Healthcare Provider Solutions

4.1.1.1 Clinical Solutions

4.1.1.1.1 Electronic Health Records(EHR)/Electronic Medical Records(EMR)

4.1.1.1.2 Mobile Health Solutions

4.1.1.1.2.1 Connected Medical Devices

4.1.1.1.2.2 Healthcare Applications (Mhealth Apps)

4.1.1.1.3 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

4.1.1.1.4 Healthcare It Integration Systems

4.1.1.1.5 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

4.1.1.1.6 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

4.1.1.1.7 Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

4.1.1.1.8 Radiation Dose Management

4.1.1.1.9 Specialty Management Information Systems

4.1.1.1.10 Medical Image Analysis Systems

4.1.1.1.11 Practice Management Systems

4.1.1.1.12 Laboratory Information Systems

4.1.1.1.13 Digital Pathology Solutions

4.1.1.1.14 Telehealth Solutions

4.1.1.2 Non-Clinical Healthcare It Solutions

4.1.1.2.1 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

4.1.1.2.2 Medication Management Systems

4.1.1.2.2.1 Electronic Medication Administration Software

4.1.1.2.2.2 Barcode Medication Administration

4.1.1.2.2.3 Medication Inventory Management Systems

4.1.1.2.2.4 Medication Assurance Systems

4.1.1.2.3 Healthcare Asset Management

4.1.1.2.3.1 Equipment Management

4.1.1.2.3.2 Patient Tracking and Management

4.1.1.2.3.3 Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

4.1.1.2.4 Workforce Management Systems (WFM)

4.1.1.2.5 Revenue Cycle Management Solutions(RCM)

4.1.1.2.5.1 Admit Discharge Transfer Registration (ADT/Registration)

4.1.1.2.5.2 Computer-Assisted Coding Systems

4.1.1.2.5.3 Patient Scheduling Solutions

4.1.1.2.5.4 Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions

4.1.1.2.5.5 Electronic Data Interchange

4.1.1.2.6 Medical Document Management Solutions

4.1.1.2.7 Financial Management Systems

4.1.1.2.8 Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

4.1.1.2.9 Population Health Management Solutions(PHM)

4.1.1.2.10 Supply Chain Management Solutions (SCM)

4.1.1.2.10.1 Procurement Management

4.1.1.2.10.2 Inventory Management

4.1.1.2.11 Healthcare Analytics

4.1.1.2.11.1 Clinical Analytics

4.1.1.2.11.2 Financial Analytics

4.1.1.2.11.3 Operational and Administrative Analytics

4.1.1.2.12 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

4.1.2 Healthcare Payer Solutions

4.1.2.1 Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems

4.1.2.2 Claims Management Solutions

4.1.2.3 Fraud Management Solutions

4.1.2.4 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)Systems

4.1.2.5 Member Eligibility Management Solutions

4.1.2.6 Provider Network Management Solutions

4.1.2.7 Payment Management Solutions

4.1.2.7.1 Patient Billing Management Solutions

4.1.2.7.2 Provider Blling Management Solutions

4.1.2.8 Customer Relationship Management Solutions

4.1.2.9 Medical Document Management Solutions

4.1.2.10 Other Payer Solutions

4.1.3 HCIT Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.1 Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market

4.1.3.1.1 Electronic Medical Records and Medical Document Management Services

4.1.3.1.2 Pharmacy Information Management Services

4.1.3.1.3 Laboratory Information Management Services

4.1.3.1.4 Revenue Cycle Management Services

4.1.3.1.5 Other Provider Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.2 Payer It Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.2.1 Customer Relationship Management Services

4.1.3.2.2 Claims Processing Services

4.1.3.2.3 Billing Management Systems

4.1.3.2.4 Fraud Detection Services

4.1.3.2.5 Other Payer Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.3 Operational It Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.3.1 Business Process Management Services

4.1.3.3.2 Supply Chain Management Services

4.1.3.3.3 Other Operational It Outsourcing Services

4.1.3.4 It Infrastructure Management Services

4.2 Market Share Analysis, By Product (2015)

4.2.1 Workforce Management Solutions

4.2.2 Radiation Dose Management Solutions

4.2.3 Connected Medical Devices

4.2.4 Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

4.2.5 Practice Management Solutions

4.2.6 Electronic Health Records/ Electronic Medical Records

4.2.7 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

4.2.8 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

4.2.9 Clinical Decision Support Systems

4.2.10 Radiology Information Systems

4.2.11 Telehealth Solutions

4.2.12 Medication Management Systems

4.2.13 Medical Document Management Systems

4.2.14 Medical Image Processing & Analysis Systems

5 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size, By Geography (2013–2020)

Access Country-Level Market Size & Growth Rates for Each of the HCIT Product/Solutions, at Country Level Using Interactive Country Dashboard. This Provides Market Size

5.1 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size, By Product

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 U.S.

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 U.K.

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Italy

5.1.2.5 Spain

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

5.1.3.1 Japan

5.1.3.2 China

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Mexico

5.1.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2 Healthcare IT Solutions Market Size, By End-User

5.2.1 Healthcare Providers

5.2.1.1 Hospitals

5.2.1.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.2.1.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

5.2.1.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

5.2.1.5 Pharmacies

5.2.2 Healthcare Payers

5.2.2.1 Private Payers

5.2.2.2 Public Payers

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=669305