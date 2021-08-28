Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Report- Forecast to 2027 with different segments, Key players: Vuzix, Alphabet, Microsoft

→

Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Vuzix
Alphabet
Microsoft
Apple
Huawei
Samsung
Augmedix
Magic Leap
Atheer
Proximie
Orca Health
Vipaar
SentiAR

Augmented reality (AR) technology allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. Ultimately, AR could be the next mobile computing platform, with the potential to replace smartphones as the primary connected device in the next decade. GlobalData forecasts that the global AR market will be worth $76bn by 2030, up from $4bn in 2018.

There are several potential use cases for AR in the healthcare sector. The area where AR may have the greatest impact is visualizing complex biological processes to facilitate the early stages of drug discovery. AR is currently used to train medical students but can also be adapted to educate patients on their own health conditions. Other use cases for AR in healthcare include improving the delivery of mental health care, increasing the safety and precision of invasive procedures, improving the efficiency of administrative processes, and easing the integration into telemedicine.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, AR has proven particularly useful for medical students as they can be trained virtually. Similarly, through integrating AR into telemedicine some healthcare specialists can work remotely.

This report explores the theme of augmented reality in healthcare, through coverage of smart glasses, smartphones, AR headsets, AR healthcare apps and more.

Scope of this Report-
– This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
– The report covers the augmented reality in healthcare theme.
– It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.
– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.
– This augmented reality in healthcare thematic report provides a top-down outlook for the key players and trends over the next few years.

Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
PLAYERS
TRENDS
CASE STUDIES
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
VALUE CHAIN
COMPANIES
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY