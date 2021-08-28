Biologics And Biosimilars Market Report- Rising Trend, Demand Opportunity And Detailed Outlook To 2027 With Post Covid-19 Impact Details

ReportsnReports added Biologics Safety Testing Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Biologics Safety Testing Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Biologics Safety Testing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Lonza (Switzerland),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Merck KGaA (Germany),

SGS SA (Switzerland),

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg),

Maravai Lifesciences (US),

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US),

bioMérieux SA (France),

Sartorius AG (Germany),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany),

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US),

Pacific BioLabs (US),

Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany),

PromoCell GmbH (Germany),

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Almac Group (UK).

The global biologics safety testing market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the global biologics safety testing market is driven by factors such as the growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets, growing concerns over cell culture contamination, and rising biopharmaceuticals R&D activities and investments. In addition, emerging markets and increasing biopharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Biologics safety testing market.

The report segments the Biologics Safety Testing market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa), product and service(consumables, services, and instruments), application(monoclonal antibodies manufacturing, vaccines manufacturing, blood and blood products manufacturing, cellular and gene therapy products manufacturing, and other applications.), and test types (endotoxin tests, sterility tests, mycoplasma tests, bioburden tests, virus safety tests, and residual host-cell proteins and DNA detection tests.). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, opportunities, challenges and trends in the Biologics Safety Testing market.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Biologics Safety Testing Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primaries: Biologics Safety Testing Market

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.1.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 4 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Segmental Analysis-Based Estimation

Figure 7 Biologics Safety Testing Market: Final Cagr Projections (2021−2026)

Figure 8 Biologics Safety Testing: Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

Figure 9 Biologics Safety Testing Market: Segmental Assessment

2.3 Industry Insights

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Biologics Safety Testing Market Share, By Product & Service, 2020

Figure 11 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Test Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Geographical Snapshot Of The Biologics Safety Testing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biologics Safety Testing Market Overview

Figure 14 Growth In The Biologics And Biosimilars Markets To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Application And Country (2020)

Figure 15 Monoclonal Antibodies Manufacturing Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Market In 2020

4.3 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Test Type

Figure 16 Residual Host-Cell Proteins & Dna Detection Tests Segment To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Biologics Safety Testing Market: Drivers,Opportunities, & Challenges

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growth In The Biosimilars And Biologics Markets

Figure 18 Total Number Of New Biologics License Application Approvals, Nda Approvals, And Filings (2005–2019)

Table 1 List Of Biological License Application Approvals In The Us, 2019

5.1.1.2 Growing Concerns Over Cell Culture Contamination

5.1.1.3 Rising Biopharmaceuticals R&D Activities And Investments

Figure 19 R&D Spending By Phrma Member Companies,2001–2019 (Usd Billion)

Table 2 Pharmaceutical R&D Spending, By Company, 2019 Vs. 2026 (Usd Billion)

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

5.1.2.2 Increasing Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing

5.1.3 Challenges

5.1.3.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Biologics Safety Testing Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

Table 3 Average Selling Price Of Biologics Safety Testing Products (2020)

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 20 Value Chain Analysis Of The Biologics Safety Testing Market

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Biologics Safety Testing Market

Figure 21 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Biologics Safety Testing Market

5.6 Patent Analysis

Figure 22 Number Of Patents Granted In The Last 20 Years

Table 4 Top 10 Granted Patent Owners (Us) In The Last 20 Years

Figure 23 Top 10 Players With The Highest Number Of Patent Applications

5.7 Regulatory Analysis

5.7.1 Us

5.7.2 Europe

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 5 High Capital Investments To Restrict The Entry Of New Players

5.8.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.8.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 6 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Product & Service, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing Of Biologics Safety Testing By Pharma & Biopharma Companies To Drive The Market Growth

Table 7 Biologics Safety Testing Services Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 8 North America: Biologics Safety Testing Services Market,By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Europe: Biologics Safety Testing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Asia Pacific: Biologics Safety Testing Services Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Repeat Purchase Of Assays, Kits, & Reagents To Drive The Market Growth

Table 11 Biologics Safety Testing Consumables Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 12 North America: Biologics Safety Testing Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Europe: Biologics Safety Testing Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Asia Pacific: Biologics Safety Testing Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Instruments

6.4.1 The Demand For Fully Automated Instruments Is Increasing In Research Applications

Table 15 Biologics Safety Testing Instruments Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 16 North America: Biologics Safety Testing Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Europe: Biologics Safety Testing Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Asia Pacific: Biologics Safety Testing Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Test Type

and more…