Patient-Derived Xenograft | PDX Model Market Report- All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2027) : Includes Impact Of COVID-19

ReportsnReports added Patient-Derived Xenograft Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Patient-Derived Xenograft Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Patient-Derived Xenograft Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

JSR Corporation (Japan)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Champions Oncology, Inc. (US)

THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Oncodesign (France)

Envigo (US)

Pharmatest Services (Finland)

Hera BioLabs (US)

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany)

Xentech (France)

Urosphere (France)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Genesis Biotechnology Group (US)

Explora BioLabs (US)

Biocytogen (US)

Living Tumor Laboratory (Canada)

Bioduro (US)

Aragen Life Sciences w.e.f, (US)

Shanghai Lide Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

The global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX models market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research, and growth in pharma R&D. Rising demand for humanized PDX models is expected to provide growth opportunity for players in the PDX models market. However, the high cost of personalized PDX models, stringent guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research, and limitations associated with PDX models are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

This report provides a detailed picture of the PDX models market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, tumor type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The PDX models market is segmented into preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market during the forecast period. This segment’s high growth rate can be attributed to the rising number of clinical trials every year.

Single User License: US $ 4950

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PDX models market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered In The Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

Figure 3 Pdx Models Market: Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 – Revenue Share Analysis, 2020

Figure 5 Average Market Size Estimation, 2020

Figure 6 Pdx Models Market: Cagr Projections, 2021–2026

Figure 7 Pdx Models Market: Growth Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Risk Analysis

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Pdx Models Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Pdx Models Market, By Tumor Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Pdx Models Market, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Pdx Models Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Pdx Models Market: Geographic Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pdx Models Market Overview

Figure 14 Increasing Support For Cancer Research From Public And Private Sectors And Growing Demand For Precision Medicine Are Key Growth Drivers

4.2 North America: Pdx Models Market, Market Share (2020)

Figure 15 Mice Models Commanded The Largest Share Of The North American Pdx Models Market In 2020

4.3 Pdx Models Market Share, By End User (2020)

Figure 16 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Commanded The Largest Share Of The Pdx Models Market In 2020

4.4 Pdx Models Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 17 China To Witness The Highest Growth In The Pdx Models Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Pdx Models Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

Table 1 Pdx Models Market: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.2 Continuous Support For Cancer Research From The Public & Private Sectors

5.2.1.3 Rising Pharma R&D

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Personalized Pdx Models

5.2.2.2 Stringent Guidelines For The Use Of Animal Models In Cancer Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand For Humanized Pdx Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitations Of Pdx Models

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Outbreak On The Growth Of The Pdx Models Market

5.4 Technological Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis Of Pdx Models Market: R&D And Manufacturing Phases Add Maximum Value

Figure 20 Value Chain: Creation Of Pdx Models—Maximum Value Is Added During The Implantations Of Tumor Cells In Immunodeficient Mice Or Rats

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Pdx Models Market

Figure 21 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Pdx Models Market

Table 2 Supply Chain Ecosystem

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 3 Pdx Models Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.8.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 India

5.9.3.4 Australia

5.9.4 Latin America

5.9.5 Middle East & Africa

5.10 Patent Analysis

Figure 22 Patents Granted For Pdx Models, January 2010–December 2020

and more…