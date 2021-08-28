Global Oil And Gas Discoveries Quaterly Review Report- Russia Led Discoveries Count In H2 2020

In H2 2020, a total of 62 oil and gas discoveries were made globally with conventional oil and gas dominating the discovery landscape. Among regions, Asia and the Former Soviet Union led with 12 oil and gas discoveries each. Europe trailed closely with 11, followed by seven each in South America and the Middle East. Among countries, Russia had the highest number of discoveries with 10. Norway and Saudi Arabia followed with eight and six discoveries, respectively.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4081815

Scope of this Report-

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in 2020

– Select details about oil and gas discoveries in H2 2020

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

– Assess your competitors oil and gas discoveries

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4081815

Table of Contents

1. H2 2020 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

2.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

2.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in 2020

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

3.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

3.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in 2020

4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

4.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

4.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in 2020

5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

5.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in H2 2020 vis-à-vis H1 2020

5.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in 2020

6. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in H2 2020

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Methodology