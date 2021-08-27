Chile Cards and Payments Market Report- Technology, Top Companies and Trends and Forecast | Banco Central De Chile, Banco de Chile

Chile Cards and Payments Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Chile Cards and Payments Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Banco Central De Chile

Banco de Chile

Santander

Banco Falabella

Banco Ripley

Redcompra

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

– Following the announcement of new regulation in April 2019, the Chilean government opened up its merchant acquiring and processing space for new entrants. Since 1989, Transbank had been the single acquiring and issuing processor in the Chilean payments market. The new regulation intends to end Transbanks monopoly in this space and increase competition. As a result, multiple acquirers have started entering the Chilean market. In May 2019, acquiring solutions provider EVO Payments entered the Chilean market in a 10-year joint venture with Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI). Similarly, electronic payment and banking solutions provider ACI Worldwide entered the merchant acquiring space by partnering with its existing partner Transbank.

– Contactless transport payments are gaining popularity in Chile. In May 2019, Moverick – an app that enables users to purchase travel tickets – launched a contactless payment system for transport in Temuco, Chile. The payment system was implemented on the citys 4A and 4B bus lines, enabling commuters to make payments using their contactless transport card and the Moverick app. Moverick also offers a discount of CLP50 ($0.07) on the total fare when it is paid via a contactless transport card or the app. Previously, Mastercard launched a contactless payment system for transport in Valparaiso, Chile in January 2018. The payment system was implemented in the metro system of the city, enabling commuters to make payments using their contactless cards or smartphones.

– To offer convenience and promote digital payment channels, local and international retailers are launching self-service stores. In January 2019, Walmart launched its first 100% self-service Lider Express supermarket in Santiago, Chile. Lider Express Santiago was the first Walmart store in Latin America to operate a fully self-service system. The supermarket consists of five checkout points enabling customers to scan products and make payments.

