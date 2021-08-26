Beneficial Insects Market: Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Size, CAGR, Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis

Key players in the market, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this Beneficial Insects Market document. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost, and profit of the specified market regions, position, and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This Beneficial Insects Market report comprises comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Beneficial Insects will have significant change from the previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Beneficial Insects market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 291.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Beneficial Insects market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 407 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beneficial Insects market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Predators

– Parasitoids

– Pollinators

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Crop Protection

– Crop Production

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The key players covered in this report:

– Biobest

– Bioline Agrosciences

– Applied Bio-Nomics

– Arbico Organics

– Andermatt Biocontrol

– Biological Services

– Fargro

– Biobee Biological Systems

– Natural Insect Control

– Tip Top Bio-Control

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Beneficial Insects Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Beneficial Insects Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Beneficial Insects Segment by Type

2.2.1 Predators

2.2.3 Pollinators

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Beneficial Insects Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Beneficial Insects Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Beneficial Insects Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Beneficial Insects Segment by Application

2.4.1 Crop Protection

2.4.2 Crop Production

2.5 Beneficial Insects Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Beneficial Insects Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Beneficial Insects Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Beneficial Insects Market Size by Players

3.1 Beneficial Insects Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Beneficial Insects Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Beneficial Insects Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Beneficial Insects Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Beneficial Insects by Regions

4.1 Beneficial Insects Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Beneficial Insects Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Beneficial Insects Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Beneficial Insects Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Beneficial Insects Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Beneficial Insects Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Beneficial Insects Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Beneficial Insects Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Beneficial Insects Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Beneficial Insects Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Beneficial Insects by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Beneficial Insects Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Beneficial Insects Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.1 Global Beneficial Insects Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Beneficial Insects Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Beneficial Insects Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Beneficial Insects Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Beneficial Insects Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects Forecast

10.2 Americas Beneficial Insects Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Beneficial Insects Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Beneficial Insects Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Beneficial Insects Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Beneficial Insects Market Forecast

10.6 Global Beneficial Insects Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Beneficial Insects Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Biobest

11.1.1 Biobest Company Information

11.1.2 Biobest Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.1.3 Biobest Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Biobest Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Biobest Latest Developments

11.2 Bioline Agrosciences

11.2.1 Bioline Agrosciences Company Information

11.2.2 Bioline Agrosciences Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.2.3 Bioline Agrosciences Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Bioline Agrosciences Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bioline Agrosciences Latest Developments

11.3 Applied Bio-Nomics

11.3.1 Applied Bio-Nomics Company Information

11.3.2 Applied Bio-Nomics Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.3.3 Applied Bio-Nomics Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Applied Bio-Nomics Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Applied Bio-Nomics Latest Developments

11.4 Arbico Organics

11.4.1 Arbico Organics Company Information

11.4.2 Arbico Organics Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.4.3 Arbico Organics Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 Arbico Organics Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Arbico Organics Latest Developments

11.5 Andermatt Biocontrol

11.5.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Company Information

11.5.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.5.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Latest Developments

11.6 Biological Services

11.6.1 Biological Services Company Information

11.6.2 Biological Services Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.6.3 Biological Services Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 Biological Services Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Biological Services Latest Developments

11.7 Fargro

11.7.1 Fargro Company Information

11.7.2 Fargro Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.7.3 Fargro Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.7.4 Fargro Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fargro Latest Developments

11.8 Biobee Biological Systems

11.8.1 Biobee Biological Systems Company Information

11.8.2 Biobee Biological Systems Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.8.3 Biobee Biological Systems Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.8.4 Biobee Biological Systems Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Biobee Biological Systems Latest Developments

11.9 Natural Insect Control

11.9.1 Natural Insect Control Company Information

11.9.2 Natural Insect Control Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.9.3 Natural Insect Control Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.9.4 Natural Insect Control Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Natural Insect Control Latest Developments

11.10 Tip Top Bio-Control

11.10.1 Tip Top Bio-Control Company Information

11.10.2 Tip Top Bio-Control Beneficial Insects Product Offered

11.10.3 Tip Top Bio-Control Beneficial Insects Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.10.4 Tip Top Bio-Control Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Tip Top Bio-Control Latest Developments

12 Research Findings and Conclusion