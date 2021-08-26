Medical Supplies Market: Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Size, CAGR, Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis

By using this large-scale Medical Supplies Market report, the general market conditions, existing trends, and tendencies in the Medical Devices industry can be unearthed. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Medical Supplies Market research report acts as a valued source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. Moreover, this market research report puts forth a thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights, and offers competitive intelligence.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Medical Supplies will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Medical Supplies market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 179930 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Medical Supplies market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 239090 million by 2026.
The key players covered in this report:
– Johnson & Johnson
– BD
– Zimmer Biomet
– Medtronic
– Smith & Nephew
– Boston Scientific
– Stryker
– Abbott
– Alcon
– 3M
– B. Braun
– Terumo Corporation
– Coloplast
– Teleflex
– ConvaTec
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Supplies market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Vascular Intervention Supplies
– Medical Implanting Material
– Injection and Infusion
– Wound Care
– Blood and Dialysis
– Incontinence Supplies
– Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Hospital
– Clinic
– Nursing Home
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Supplies Market Size 2016-2026
2.1.2 Medical Supplies Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026
2.2 Medical Supplies Segment by Type
2.2.1 Vascular Intervention Supplies
2.2.3 Injection and Infusion
2.2.3 Injection and Infusion
2.2.4 Wound Care
2.2.5 Blood and Dialysis
2.2.6 Incontinence Supplies
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Medical Supplies Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Supplies Market Size CAGR by Type
2.3.2 Global Medical Supplies Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Medical Supplies Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital
2.4.2 Clinic
2.4.3 Nursing Home
2.5 Medical Supplies Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Supplies Market Size CAGR by Application
2.5.2 Global Medical Supplies Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
3 Medical Supplies Market Size by Players
3.1 Medical Supplies Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Medical Supplies Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)
3.1.2 Global Medical Supplies Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)
3.2 Global Medical Supplies Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Supplies by Regions
4.1 Medical Supplies Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
4.2 Americas Medical Supplies Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.3 APAC Medical Supplies Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.4 Europe Medical Supplies Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Supplies Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Medical Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Americas Medical Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Supplies Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Medical Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.3 APAC Medical Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Supplies by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Medical Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.3 Europe Medical Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies by Region (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.1 Global Medical Supplies Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.1 Global Medical Supplies Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Americas Medical Supplies Forecast
10.1.3 APAC Medical Supplies Forecast
10.1.4 Europe Medical Supplies Forecast
10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies Forecast
10.2 Americas Medical Supplies Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)
10.2.1 United States Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.2.2 Canada Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.2.3 Mexico Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.2.4 Brazil Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3 APAC Medical Supplies Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.1 China Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3.3 Korea Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3.4 Southeast Asia Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3.5 India Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.3.6 Australia Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.4 Europe Medical Supplies Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
10.4.1 Germany Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.4.2 France Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.4.3 UK Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.4.4 Italy Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.4.5 Russia Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Supplies Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.5.1 Egypt Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.5.2 South Africa Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.5.3 Israel Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.5.4 Turkey Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.5.5 GCC Countries Medical Supplies Market Forecast
10.6 Global Medical Supplies Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
10.7 Global Medical Supplies Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Information
11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
11.2 BD
11.2.1 BD Company Information
11.2.2 BD Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.2.3 BD Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 BD Main Business Overview
11.2.5 BD Latest Developments
11.3 Zimmer Biomet
11.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Information
11.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Latest Developments
11.4 Medtronic
11.4.1 Medtronic Company Information
11.4.2 Medtronic Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.4.3 Medtronic Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.4.4 Medtronic Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Medtronic Latest Developments
11.5 Smith & Nephew
11.5.1 Smith & Nephew Company Information
11.5.2 Smith & Nephew Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.5.3 Smith & Nephew Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.5.4 Smith & Nephew Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Smith & Nephew Latest Developments
11.6 Boston Scientific
11.6.1 Boston Scientific Company Information
11.6.2 Boston Scientific Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.6.3 Boston Scientific Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.6.4 Boston Scientific Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Boston Scientific Latest Developments
11.7 Stryker
11.7.1 Stryker Company Information
11.7.2 Stryker Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.7.3 Stryker Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.7.4 Stryker Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Stryker Latest Developments
11.8 Abbott
11.8.1 Abbott Company Information
11.8.2 Abbott Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.8.3 Abbott Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.8.4 Abbott Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Abbott Latest Developments
11.9 Alcon
11.9.1 Alcon Company Information
11.9.2 Alcon Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.9.3 Alcon Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.9.4 Alcon Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Alcon Latest Developments
11.10 3M
11.10.1 3M Company Information
11.10.2 3M Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.10.3 3M Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.10.4 3M Main Business Overview
11.10.5 3M Latest Developments
11. B. Braun
11.11.1 B. Braun Company Information
11.11.2 B. Braun Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.11.3 B. Braun Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.11.4 B. Braun Main Business Overview
11.11.5 B. Braun Latest Developments
11.12 Terumo Corporation
11.12.1 Terumo Corporation Company Information
11.12.2 Terumo Corporation Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.12.3 Terumo Corporation Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.12.4 Terumo Corporation Main Business Overview
11.12.5 Terumo Corporation Latest Developments
11.13 Coloplast
11.13.1 Coloplast Company Information
11.13.2 Coloplast Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.13.3 Coloplast Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.13.4 Coloplast Main Business Overview
11.13.5 Coloplast Latest Developments
11.14 Teleflex
11.14.1 Teleflex Company Information
11.14.2 Teleflex Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.14.3 Teleflex Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.14.4 Teleflex Main Business Overview
11.14.5 Teleflex Latest Developments
11.15 ConvaTec
11.15.1 ConvaTec Company Information
11.15.2 ConvaTec Medical Supplies Product Offered
11.15.3 ConvaTec Medical Supplies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.15.4 ConvaTec Main Business Overview
11.15.5 ConvaTec Latest Developments
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
