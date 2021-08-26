Butter and Margarine Market: Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Size, CAGR, Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis

This winning Butter and Margarine Market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The market analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. This Butter and Margarine Market document provides a complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Butter and Margarine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Butter and Margarine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 62240 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Butter and Margarine market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 70930 million by 2026.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
– Upfield
– Bunge
– NMGK Group
– ConAgra
– Wilmar-International
– Fuji Oil
– BRF
– Yildiz Holding
– Grupo Lala
– NamChow
– Cargill
– COFCO
– Uni-President
– Mengniu Group
– Yili Group
– Land Olakes
– Arla Foods
– Lactails
– Fonterra
– Amul
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butter and Margarine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Butter
– Margarine
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Food Industry
– Household
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
