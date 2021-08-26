Butter and Margarine Market: Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Size, CAGR, Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis

This winning Butter and Margarine Market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The market analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. This Butter and Margarine Market document provides a complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Butter and Margarine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Butter and Margarine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 62240 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Butter and Margarine market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 70930 million by 2026.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Upfield

– Bunge

– NMGK Group

– ConAgra

– Wilmar-International

– Fuji Oil

– BRF

– Yildiz Holding

– Grupo Lala

– NamChow

– Cargill

– COFCO

– Uni-President

– Mengniu Group

– Yili Group

– Land Olakes

– Arla Foods

– Lactails

– Fonterra

– Amul

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butter and Margarine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Butter

– Margarine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Food Industry

– Household

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Butter and Margarine Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Butter and Margarine Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Butter and Margarine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Butter

2.2.2 Margarine

2.3 Butter and Margarine Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Butter and Margarine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Butter and Margarine Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Butter and Margarine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Industry

2.4.2 Household

2.5 Butter and Margarine Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Butter and Margarine Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Butter and Margarine Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Butter and Margarine by Company

3.1 Global Butter and Margarine Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Butter and Margarine Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Butter and Margarine Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Butter and Margarine Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Butter and Margarine Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Butter and Margarine Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Butter and Margarine Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Butter and Margarine by Region

4.1 Global Butter and Margarine by Region

4.1.1 Global Butter and Margarine Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Butter and Margarine Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Butter and Margarine Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Butter and Margarine Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Butter and Margarine Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Butter and Margarine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Butter and Margarine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Butter and Margarine Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Butter and Margarine Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Butter and Margarine Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Butter and Margarine Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC Butter and Margarine Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Butter and Margarine Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Butter and Margarine Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Butter and Margarine by Country

7.1.1 Europe Butter and Margarine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Butter and Margarine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Butter and Margarine Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Butter and Margarine Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Butter and Margarine Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Butter and Margarine Distributors

10.3 Butter and Margarine Customer

11 Global Butter and Margarine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Butter and Margarine Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global Butter and Margarine Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global Butter and Margarine Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global Butter and Margarine Forecast by Type

11.7 Global Butter and Margarine Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Upfield

12.1.1 Upfield Company Information

12.1.2 Upfield Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.1.3 Upfield Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.1.4 Upfield Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Upfield Latest Developments

12.2 Bunge

12.2.1 Bunge Company Information

12.2.2 Bunge Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.2.3 Bunge Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.2.4 Bunge Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Bunge Latest Developments

12.3 NMGK Group

12.3.1 NMGK Group Company Information

12.3.2 NMGK Group Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.3.3 NMGK Group Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.3.4 NMGK Group Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NMGK Group Latest Developments

12.4 ConAgra

12.4.1 ConAgra Company Information

12.4.2 ConAgra Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.4.3 ConAgra Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.4.4 ConAgra Main Business Overview

12.4.5 ConAgra Latest Developments

12.5 Wilmar-International

12.5.1 Wilmar-International Company Information

12.5.2 Wilmar-International Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.5.3 Wilmar-International Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.5.4 Wilmar-International Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Wilmar-International Latest Developments

12.6 Fuji Oil

12.6.1 Fuji Oil Company Information

12.6.2 Fuji Oil Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.6.3 Fuji Oil Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.6.4 Fuji Oil Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Fuji Oil Latest Developments

12.7 BRF

12.7.1 BRF Company Information

12.7.2 BRF Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.7.3 BRF Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.7.4 BRF Main Business Overview

12.7.5 BRF Latest Developments

12.8 Yildiz Holding

12.8.1 Yildiz Holding Company Information

12.8.2 Yildiz Holding Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.8.3 Yildiz Holding Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.8.4 Yildiz Holding Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Yildiz Holding Latest Developments

12.9 Grupo Lala

12.9.1 Grupo Lala Company Information

12.9.2 Grupo Lala Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.9.3 Grupo Lala Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.9.4 Grupo Lala Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Grupo Lala Latest Developments

12.10 NamChow

12.10.1 NamChow Company Information

12.10.2 NamChow Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.10.3 NamChow Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.10.4 NamChow Main Business Overview

12.10.5 NamChow Latest Developments

12.11 Cargill

12.11.1 Cargill Company Information

12.11.2 Cargill Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.11.3 Cargill Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.11.4 Cargill Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Cargill Latest Developments

12.12 COFCO

12.12.1 COFCO Company Information

12.12.2 COFCO Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.12.3 COFCO Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.12.4 COFCO Main Business Overview

12.12.5 COFCO Latest Developments

12.13 Uni-President

12.13.1 Uni-President Company Information

12.13.2 Uni-President Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.13.3 Uni-President Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.13.4 Uni-President Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Uni-President Latest Developments

12.14 Mengniu Group

12.14.1 Mengniu Group Company Information

12.14.2 Mengniu Group Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.14.3 Mengniu Group Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.14.4 Mengniu Group Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Mengniu Group Latest Developments

12.15 Yili Group

12.15.1 Yili Group Company Information

12.15.2 Yili Group Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.15.3 Yili Group Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.15.4 Yili Group Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Yili Group Latest Developments

12.16 Land Olakes

12.16.1 Land Olakes Company Information

12.16.2 Land Olakes Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.16.3 Land Olakes Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.16.4 Land Olakes Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Land Olakes Latest Developments

12.17 Arla Foods

12.17.1 Arla Foods Company Information

12.17.2 Arla Foods Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.17.3 Arla Foods Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.17.4 Arla Foods Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Arla Foods Latest Developments

12.18 Lactails

12.18.1 Lactails Company Information

12.18.2 Lactails Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.18.3 Lactails Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.18.4 Lactails Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Lactails Latest Developments

12.19 Fonterra

12.19.1 Fonterra Company Information

12.19.2 Fonterra Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.19.3 Fonterra Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.19.4 Fonterra Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Fonterra Latest Developments

12.20 Amul

12.20.1 Amul Company Information

12.20.2 Amul Butter and Margarine Product Offered

12.20.3 Amul Butter and Margarine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.20.4 Amul Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Amul Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion