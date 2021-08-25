Trending: Adsorbents Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc, Axens, BASF SE

Global Adsorbents Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=269002

The global Adsorbents Market is estimated to be USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adsorbents Market:

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

“Molecular Sieves is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.”

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing type segment in the Adsorbents market. . The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule’s chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

“Petroleum Refining is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.”

Petroleum Refining is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents market Petroleum refining adsorbents are widely used in the dehydration of alkylation feed and in the purification of feedstock to protect isomerization catalysts in refining. These adsorbents remove a wide variety of contaminants effectively and economically from numerous hydrocarbon streams in petroleum refineries through non-regenerative and regenerative adsorbents.

“APAC is the largest market for Adsorbents”

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents market in 2020. The adsorbents market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global adsorbents market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels.

Access full report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=269002

Table Of Contents:-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Adsorbents Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Adsorbents Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Critical Secondary Inputs

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Critical Primary Inputs

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Base Number Calculation Approach

2.2.1 Estimation Of Adsorbents Market Size Based On Market Share Analysis

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation: Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Adsorbents Market: Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Limitations

2.5.2 Growth Rate Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Molecular Sieves To Account For The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

Figure 7 Petroleum Refining To Be The Largest Application Segment

Figure 8 Apac To Grow At The Highest Rate In The Adsorbents Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Apac To Witness High Growth Due To Increase In Demand From Several End-Use Industries

Figure 9 Growing Demand From The Petroleum Refining Segment To Drive The Adsorbents Market

4.2 Adsorbents Market: By Region And Type, 2020

Figure 10 Apac And Molecular Sieves Segment Accounted For The Largest Shares

4.3 Adsorbents Market: By Region And Application, 2020

Figure 11 Apac And Petroleum Refining Segment Led The Market

4.4 Adsorbents Market, By Country

Figure 12 India To Witness The Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Adsorbents Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns And Regulations

Table 1 Top Emitters Of Carbon Dioxide, 2018

5.2.1.2 Adsorbents Are Cost-Effective

5.2.1.3 Increase In Demand For Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Moderate Growth For End-Use Industries

5.2.2.2 Reduced Service Life Due To High Level Of Impurities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Denitrogenation/Desulfurization Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Depletion Of Raw Materials

5.3 Yc & Ycc Shift

5.3.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets For Adsorbent Manufacturers

Figure 14 Revenue Shift For Adsorbent Manufacturers

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 15 Adsorbents Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 2 Adsorbents Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Value Chain

Figure 16 Adsorbents Market: Value Chain

5.5.1 Adsorbent Raw Material Suppliers

5.5.2 Adsorbent Manufacturers

5.5.3 End-Use Applications Of Adsorbents

Table 3 Adsorbents Market: Value Chain

5.5.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Supply Chain

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 New-Generation Nano-Adsorbents For The Removal Of Emerging Contaminants In Water

5.8 Recycling And Reactivation Of Activated Carbon

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Eliminating The Effects Of Regeneration Reflux

5.9.2 Trade Analysis

Table 4 Activated Carbon Import Data 2020 (Usd Thousand)

Table 5 Activated Carbon Export Data 2020 (Usd Thousand)

5.10 Ecosystem

Figure 17 Ecosystem Of Adsorbents Market

5.11 Pricing Analysis

Table 6 Cost In Usd/ Kg Of Following Adsorbent Types

5.12 Patent Analysis

Table 7 List Of Patents By Uop Llc.

Table 8 List Of Patents By China Petroleum & Chemical

Table 9 List Of Patents By Air Products And Chemicals Inc

Table 10 List Of Patents By Arkema France

Table 11 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) In Last 10 Years

6 Covid-19 Impact On Adsorbents Market

6.1 Covid-19 Impact On Crude Oil And Natural Gas Production

7 Adsorbents Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Figure 18 Molecular Sieves To Command The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

Table 12 Adsorbents Market Size, Historic Table, By Type, 2013–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Adsorbents Market Size, Historic Table, By Type, 2013–2020 (Kiloton)

Table 14 Adsorbents Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Adsorbents Market Size, By Type, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

7.2 Molecular Sieves

7.2.1 Rising Use In The Petroleum Industry Has Driven The Market

Table 16 Molecular Sieves Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Molecular Sieves Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

7.3 Activated Carbon

7.3.1 Demand For Purification Of Liquids And Water To Drive The Market

Table 18 Activated Carbon Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Activated Carbon Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

7.4 Silica Gel

7.4.1 Mostly Used In Drying Applications

Table 20 Silica Gel Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Silica Gel Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

7.5 Activated Alumina

7.5.1 Most Of The Fluids Are Dried By Activated Alumina

Table 22 Activated Alumina Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Activated Alumina Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

7.6 Others

Table 24 Other Adsorbents Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Other Adsorbents Market Size, By Region, 2019–2026 (Kiloton)

8 Adsorbents Market, By Application

…..more