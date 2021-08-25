Latest Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2026 New Report Insights

Titanium Dioxide Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global Titanium Dioxide market size is estimated to be USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

#Key Players- The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holding PLC (US), Lomon Billions Group (China), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Kronos Worldwide Inc (US), INEOS (UK), CINKARNA Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tayca Corporation (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES (Australia), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.(Japan), Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co., Ltd (China), GRUPA AZOTY SA (Poland), Swastik Interchem Private Limited (India), The Kish Company, Inc (US), PRECHEZA A. S. (Czech Republic), CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd (China), Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (India), Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong Hui Yun Titanium Industry Corporation Limited (China), GPRO Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Titanos Group (China).

“Rutile is projected to be the largest segment by grade in Titanium Dioxide market”

Rutile is the largest grade segment for the Titanium Dioxide market. The structure of rutile is more compact and stable than anatase. The rutile grade titanium dioxide has excellent optical properties, including better dispersion, better coloring, opacity-optimal weather resistance, anti-yellowing property, and a bluer undertone. Rutile titanium dioxide is preferred in paints and coatings because it can offer better color strength and opacity than anatase-grade titanium dioxide.

“Sulfate is projected to be the largest segment by process in Titanium Dioxide market”

Sulfate is the largest process segment for the Titanium Dioxide market. The sulfate process is a batch process that utilizes sulfuric acid to extract titanium dioxide from Ilmenite or titanium slag. The sulfate process for the manufacturing of titanium dioxide is majorly utilized in the APAC region, particularly in China. The sulfate process is more economical as it uses low-grade and cheaper ores, and simpler technology to manufacture titanium dioxide.

“Paints & Coating is the largest segment by application in Titanium Dioxide market during forecast region.”

Titanium dioxide is an essential white pigment used in the paints & coatings industries. When used in paint & coating system, it ensures the longevity of the paint and the continued protection of the substrate. Titanium dioxide is used in various paints & coatings applications to provide aesthetic appeal, opacity, and durability. It is used in various architectural and industrial coating applications. In architectural coatings, pigments are used in paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and clear coats applications. In industrial coatings, they are used in automotive, coil, powder, and other coating applications.

“APAC accounts for the largest share in Titanium Dioxide market by region”

APAC was the largest Titanium Dioxide market in 2020. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization, improving standard of living, and thriving automotive sector, as well as high economic growth, are the key factors for the region’s overall growth. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attract new investments from global manufacturers.

