Latest Solvent Based Adhesives Market: 2021 Industry Growth with Key Manufacturers Analysis

The Solvent Based Adhesives Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

The solvent-based adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%.

#Key Players- Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), 3M Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US).

“Polyurethane segment to register the highest CAGR in the solvent-based adhesives market.”

Polyurethane provide better tint-ability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. In the automotive industry, polyurethane adhesives are used in the manufacturing of vehicles, in the repair of auto glass, sealing of metal structures such as containers and trucks, in the manufacturing and installation of air conditioning in HVAC systems, to reduce vibration and provide sealing in metal sheet joints.

“Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of solvent-based adhesives.”

Paper & packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026. This is because of the increased use of solvent-based adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.

“APAC is the fastest market for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.”

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period. APAC is an emerging market in terms of demand for solvent-based adhesives. China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in APAC, as well as globally.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 3 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 1 – 33%

Tier 3 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 1 – 33% By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45% By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America- 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%

