Silane Coupling Agents Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2026 New Report Insights

Silane Coupling Agents Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

The global Silane coupling agents market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.

#Key Players- Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan).

“Others is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.”

Others is the fastest-growing type segment in the silane coupling agents market. Growing demand of sulfur silane coupling agents in green tires manufacturing is driving the growth of others segment. It accounted for a share of about 24.9% of the silane coupling agents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

“Rubber & plastics is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.”

Rubber & plastics is the fastest-growing application segment in the silane coupling agents market. Rubber & plastics application dominated the coupling agent market due to the growing usage of green tires. The need for high fuel efficiency and better performance has raised the demand for green tires. These tires are made using silica-silane technology and are easy to recycle or dispose of.

“APAC is the largest market for silane coupling agents ”

APAC is the largest and market of construction silicone sealants, with China being the major emerging market. APAC accounted for the largest share of the Silane coupling agents market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials. The demand for silane coupling agents in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years, due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction projects, and industrial projects in Southeast Asian countries.

