Trending: Construction Repair Composites Market: 2021 Industry Growth with Key Manufacturers Analysis

The global construction repair composites market size is projected to grow from USD 331 million in 2021 to USD 533 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026.

#Key Players- Sika (Switzerland),Mapei SpA (Italy),Fosroc (UAE),Master Builders Solutions (Germany),Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (US),Fyfe (US),AB-SCHOMBURG Yapı Kimyasalları A.Ş. (Turkey),DowAksa (Turkey),Dextra Group (Thailand),Chomarat Group (France),Sireg Geotech S.r.l. (Italy),Owens Corning (US).

“Carbon Fiber Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.”

The carbon fiber composites find wide uses in various end-use applications. Some of the major applications includes bridge, commercial, residential, water structure, industrial structure, silo flue pipe, oil & natural gas pipeline, and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber construction repair composites market during the forecasted period.

“Epoxy resin construction repair composites are the fastest-growing resin type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.”

The construction repair composites products are mainly used in various applications such as bridge, water structure, silo flue pipes, and many more. Epoxy resin composites are sometimes more preferred in construction repair applications because of their low shrinkage and higher strength. Epoxies are mainly used with high-performance composites, which have superior mechanical properties and high resistance to chemicals, heat, or corrosion.

“Rebar is the fastest-growing Product Type of construction repair composites, in terms of value.”

The rebar is fastest growing product type in construction repair composites market. Rebar is light fiber reinforced polymer, which possesses extensively high strength. The rebars are transparent to magnetic field as well as to radio frequencies, thermally, and electrically non-conductive, and impervious to chemical attack, and hence are used as an alternative to the steel reinforcements in the construction industry.

“Commercial is the fastest-growing application of construction repair composites, in terms of value.”

In the commercial application, construction repair composites are used in commercial construction repairs, including offices, schools, universities, and hospitals. The structural engineering from these non-residential construction projects uses construction composites due to its potential benefits along with the cost-effectiveness used to repair critical components of wind turbines.

“APAC is the fastest-growing construction repair composites market.”

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global construction repair composites market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction repair composites industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use applications, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing need of construction repair processes for various structures.

Due to COVID-19, construction industry and numerous companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for construction composites, which affected the construction repair composites demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use applications with restoration in the supply chain would drive the construction repair composites demand during the forecast period.

