Latest Carbon Fiber Market: 2021 Industry Growth with Key Manufacturers Analysis

The global Carbon fiber market size is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2031. Carbon fibers are fibers about 5–10 micrometres in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms.

#Key Players- Toray Indusries (Japan),Teijin Limited (Japan),SGL Carbon (Germany),Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan),Hexcel Corporation (US),Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan),Solvay (Belgium),Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China),DowAksa (Turkey),Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea),Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd (Italy),Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China),Umatex (Russia),Taekwang Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Jilin Qifeng Chemical FiberCo., Ltd. (China),ELG Carbon Fibre (UK),Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (Thailand),Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan),Kureha (Japan),Zhong An Xin Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

“PAN-based carbon fiber to register higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The PAN-based carbon fiber segment dominated the carbon fiber market due to its high strength modulus in comparison to pitch-based carbon fibers. PAN-based carbon fiber is used more due to its cost-effectiveness and better quality of fiber produced. The market for PAN-based carbon fibers is expected to be driven by wind energy and pipe & tank industries during the forecast period.

“Continuous carbon fibers to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2031.”

Continuous carbon fiber offers higher tensile strength compared to other types of carbon fiber products. It can be used in layup, weaving, prepreg, filament winding, braiding, and pultrusion processes for manufacturing composite parts for different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and other industries.

“Composite applications to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period”

The carbon fiber market, by application, is expected to be driven by the composite segment, The growth is due to the wide-scale use of the composite form of carbon fiber in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy.

“Pipe & tank industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2031”

There is a significant rise in the use of PAN-based carbon fiber composites in pressure vessels and cylinders due to their lightweight properties, which makes tanks 20–25% lighter than steel cylinders. The superior mechanical properties of carbon fiber pipes, such as superior anti-corrosion properties, low conductivity, and longer lifecycles, make them the preferred material in various industries. Carbon fiber is used in type III and type IV compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen cylinders.

