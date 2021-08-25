Trending: Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market: 2021 Industry Growth with Key Manufacturers Analysis

The Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

The global building envelope adhesives & sealants market size will grow to USD 5.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the 2021-2026 period.

#Key Players- Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), The 3M Company (US), ICP Group (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), tremco illbruck GmbH (Germany), and Soudal Group (Belgium).

“Use of polyurethane adhesives in various applications to boost the demand in the global building envelope adhesives & sealants market”

The market for polyurethane adhesive resin is driven by its demand in various applications such as façade panel fixing, flooring, roofing, sanitary sealing, and wall joints. These adhesives are formulated by liquid reactive (two part), hot melt, and low-VOC technologies. The key players such as HB Fuller, 3M, and ICP Group are the main producers of polyurethane-based adhesives.

“Use of thermal insulation solutions to minimize solar heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter through roof to drive the growth of building envelope adhesives market”

Treatment of building with thermal insulation solutions like building envelope may help in reducing energy consumption. For APAC and the Middle East & Africa, roof is the major contributor of heat gain in buildings. Various studies are available to determine heat flow through different building components. High temperature in summer ranging from 104-122°F in this region necessitate cooling of buildings to provide a comfortable and workable living environment indoors.

“APAC is the fastest-growing building envelope adhesives & sealants market globally.”

APAC is increasingly becoming an important trade and commerce center. The region is currently the fastest-growing and the largest market for building envelope adhesives & sealants. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to APAC. The manufacturers of building envelope adhesives & sealants are targeting this region as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the construction spending according to the World Bank.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews: