Trending: Propylene Oxide Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Dow Inc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BASF SE, SKC Company, AGC Inc., Repsol, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Global Propylene Oxide Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Propylene Oxide market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1161510

The propylene oxide market is projected to grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026. This report spread across 197 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 112 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Propylene Oxide Market:

Dow Inc. (US)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

SKC Company (South Korea)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Repsol (Spain)

Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand)

Based on application, the polyether polyols segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Polyether polyols are manufactured by the catalyzed addition of epoxides to propylene oxide or ethylene oxide. They are mainly used in the manufacturing of polyurethanes (flexible foams). Polyether polyols are a class of organic chemicals that contain multiple ether linkages and have multiple hydroxyl groups.

Based on the end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest share in the propylene oxide market. Building & construction industry is one of the major end-use industries of propylene oxide. In this end-use industry, fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs) are used primarily for manufacturing building panels, bathroom components, fixtures, corrosion-resistant tanks, and pipes and ducts.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the propylene oxide market from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for propylene oxide from the polyether polyols and propylene glycol application segments is a major factor driving the Asia Pacific propylene oxide market. China is projected to be the world’s largest consumer of propylene oxide during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 15%, North America – 30%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Propylene Oxide Market:

1 Key Players Strategies/Right To Win

1.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Propylene Oxide Vendors (2016–2021)

2 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Companies

3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

3.1 Propylene Oxide Market: Degree Of Competition

4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

4.1 Star

4.2 Pervasive

4.3 Emerging Leader

4.4 Participant

5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Company Product Footprint

5.2 Company Application Footprint

5.3 Company Regional Footprint

5.4 Company End–Use Industry Footprint

6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Deals

7.2 Others

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1161510

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the propylene oxide market based on application, production process, end-use industry, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.