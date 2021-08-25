Trending:Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber), Backing Material (Polypropylene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Paper)

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size was USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2026. This report spread across 263 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 264 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market:

3M (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

tesa SE (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Intertape Polymer Group (US)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Shurtape Technologies

LLC (US)

Scapa (UK)

L&L Products (US).

By application,polypropylene (PP)-backed automotive adhesive tapes accounted for the largest share of the overall automotive adhesive tapes market, in terms of volume and value, in 2020. PP has high demand due to its superior quality and provides better flexibility and conformability owing to its softness.

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive adhesive tapes market, due to the high demand from China, Japan, and India. Growing trend of electrification of vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive adhesive tapes in Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 47.2%, Tier 2 – 30.7%, and Tier 3 – 22.1%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 42.1%, Managers – 39.6%, and Others– 18.3%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 25.0%, North America – 35.0%, Europe – 22.0%,Africa – 3.0%, South America – 8.0%, Middle East – 7.0%

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market:

1 Key Players’ Strategies

2 Revenue Share Analysis

3 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.1 Star

9.2 Pervasive

9.3 Emerging Leader

9.4 Participant

10 Competitive Scenario

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the automotive adhesive tapes market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.