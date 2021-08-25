Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market Report- Top Leading player –MONETA Money Bank, Raiffeisen Bank

Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Czech cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Czech cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Czech cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Czech cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Contactless payments are gaining popularity in the Czech Republic. According to the Czech Bank Card Association, the number of contactless cards in the country increased from 8.1 million in 2015 to 11.9 million in 2019 at a review-period CAGR of 9.9%. The number is anticipated to further increase to 12.8 million by 2023. In addition to contactless cards, contactless mobile wallets and wearables are also being used for payments. For instance, Apple Pay users can use compatible Apple watches for purchases and payments. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, which requires people to avoid close social contact, contactless card holding and usage for payments are anticipated to increase significantly going forward.

– Payment cards have been embraced by public transport providers to improve the convenience of making payments for journeys, which in turn promotes the attractiveness of using public transport. Visa partnered with The Prague Public Transit Co. to set up contactless payment terminals for Prague Trams, allowing travelers to pay for tickets using payment cards, mobile phones, and wearable technologies.

– To capitalize on electronic payment growth in the country, Apple Pay was launched in the Czech Republic in February 2019. Apple Pay enables users to make contactless in-store, in-app, and online payments. Users can add their debit and credit cards to Apple Pay by scanning them with their phones camera or by entering the details manually. Meanwhile, NFC-based mobile wallet RaiPay was launched by Raiffeisen Bank in October 2019. The app enables convenient and contactless in-store payments, as well as cardless ATM withdrawals. However, it only supports Mastercard-branded payment cards issued by Raiffeisen Bank.

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Czech cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Czech cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Czech cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Czech Republic.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech cards and payments industry.

