2021 Digital Education Market – Research Report Covers, And Future Trends | XuetangX, Linkstreet Learning

Digital Education Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Digital Education Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Digital Education Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Pluralsight (US)

Alison (Ireland)

Edureka (India)

Udemy (US)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

Intellipaat (India)

LinkedIn (US)

XuetangX (China)

Linkstreet Learning (India)

Other prominent players

Digital Education is the innovative use of technology during learning or teaching and is commonly known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-learning. Exploring the use of emerging technology helps teachers to develop stimulating learning environments in their teaching classes, which can take the form of integrated or entirely online courses and programs. Digital education provides educators and students with unique ways to learn and thus ensuring greater participation in the overall learning process. With the advent of new technology-aided learning resources like smartboards, tablets, MOOCs and laptops,., the way of education in schools and colleges has changed.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is another cost-effective way to educate young people.

Global Digital Education Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 32.90% in 2030.

Global Digital Education Market to surpass USD XX billion by 2030 from USD XXXX million in 2020 at a CAGR of 32.90 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growth of digital education markets is expected to be driven primarily by increased internet usage worldwide, reduced network costs and rising scalability through online learning, and increased demand for microlearning. Technical developments such as virtual schools reflect notable opportunities in the near future for the businesses that already provide online learning programs.

The Self-paced segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR

Global Digital Education Market is segmented by learning type: Self-paced and instructor-led online Education. Self-paced online courses do not require the provision of instructor and student during the whole course at the same time. The teacher can record videos or provide material that can be taught without the instructors involvement. Contrary to self-paced technical education courses, interactive instructor-led online education follows such timetables with a fixed time span for the provision of time-based and effective online learning resources.

Individual learners and academic institutions dominated the segment and accounted for the global volume in 2019.

Global Digital Education Market is segmented by End User into Individual Learners, Academic Institutions, Enterprise, and Government Organizations. Considering that many people around the world want to learn various topics, the market for individual students ‘ online courses is very high. Time and location versatility and a fairly low cost are two main points to encourage individual students to online courses. Universities can make their courses more productive by supplying their students with online education. Although many universities and educational institutions continue to operate in the traditional educational models, many of them are adopting this change.

