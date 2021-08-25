5G Applications And Services Market Report- Growth, Share And Analysis Of Key Players: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

5G Applications and Services Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This 5G Applications and Services Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the 5G Applications and Services Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Vodafone Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

China Mobile Limited

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom AG

SAMSUNG

Intel Corporation

AT & T Intellectual Property

Cisco

KT Corp.

Verizon Wireless

Other Prominent Players

Global 5G Applications and Services market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global 5G Applications and Services in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020.

Some of the major investments in the 5G network infrastructure are being made in the United States. In 2020 mobile operators in the U.S. invested approximately USD XX billion in the development of mobile infrastructure. In order to contribute to the market growth of North American countries throughout the predicted period, aggressive investment in the US in building intelligent homes, creating smart industries, and developing smart city projects have been made which contributed towards the market growth.

5G or fifth generation is the term used to describe mobile network next-gen and is more advanced than LTE mobile network. It helps increase the speed of the wireless network by starting up this new technology. The International Telecommunications Union evidently identified that the 5 G network speed is projected to reach a downloading rate of 20GB/second and unloading of 10GB/second. In addition, 5G offers new features such as network slicing which helps operators build many virtual networks in a single 5G network.

Global 5G Applications and Services to surpass USD 539.23 billion by 2030 from USD 163.63 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.85 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. In the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.

Global 5G Applications and Services market is segmented by End-user into Broadband Services, Connected Vehicles, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, and Connected Healthcare. Smart city devices consist of bundled strategies for smart traffic management, smart parking, environmental surveillance, water, and waste governance as well as solutions for public safety. With increasing IoT-enabled traction in connected solutions, many providers are able to download to the 5G-based interconnection model, resulting in increased vertical area where 5G can focus.

Global 5G Applications and Services is divided by Communication into FWA, eMBB, MMTC, and URLLC. 5G network operators concenter themselves on improving broadband functions, such as high-speed cloud play, AR/VR, High definition, and continuous video calls. This is due to the initial focus of 5G network operators. The actual rollout phase should concentrate on a non-standalone 5G wireless cloud platform. The eMBB provides high residential and business connection speeds. As a result, eMBB will respond to multiple applications including car infotainment, 4K video availability, and virtual meetings, thereby boosting the growth of the eMBB segment during the forecast period.

Governments quote substantially high prices for 5G spectrum procurement service providers. There is no other option for service providers other than to transfer these expenses to the end customer. Obviously, end-users would have to pay more money for 5G network operators to be available. The market growth from 2020 to 2030 should be impeded by high spectrum prices and subsequent rise of 5G service subscription prices.

By Communication Type

FWA

eMBB

MMTC

URLLC

By End-user

Broadband Services

Connected Vehicle

Smart Buildings

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Utilities

Connected Healthcare

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. Executive Summary

2. Global 5G Applications and Services Market

1. Product Overview

2. Market Definition

3. Segmentation

4. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

1. Research Objectives

2. Primary Research

3. Secondary Research

4. Forecast Model

5. Market Size Estimation

4. Average Pricing Analysis

5. Macro-Economic Indicators

6. Market Dynamics

1. Growth Drivers

2. Restraints

3. Opportunity

4. Trends

7. Correlation & Regression Analysis

1. Correlation Matrix

2. Regression Matrix

8. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape

9. Risk Analysis

1. Demand Risk Analysis

2. Supply Risk Analysis

10. Global 5G Applications and Services Market Analysis

1. Porters Five Forces

1. Threat of New Entrants

2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3. Threat of Substitutes

4. Rivalry

2. PEST Analysis

1. Political

2. Economic

3. Social

4. Technological

11. Global 5G Applications and Services Market

1. Market Size & forecast, 2020A-2030F

1. By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

12. Global 5G Applications and Services Market: Market Segmentation

1. By Regions

1. North America:(U.S. and Canada), By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

2. Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

3. Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

4. Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific), By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

5. Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

2. By Communication: Market Share (2020-2030F)

1. FWA, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

2. eMBB, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

3. MMTC and URLLC, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

3. By End user: Market Share (2020-2030F)

1. Broadband Services, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

2. Connected Vehicles, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

3. Smart Buildings, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

4. Smart Cities, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

5. Connected Factories, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

6. Smart Utilities, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

7. Connected Healthcare, By Value (USD Million) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

and more..