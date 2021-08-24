Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: by Product (Asset, Bed Management, Nurse Scheduling, Patient Flow Management), Component (Software, Integrated, Services), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud), End User

The global hospital capacity management solutions market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 and the need to manage regulatory compliance through the effective utilization of capacity management solutions. However, the high cost of deployment of these solutions, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, and issues related to data security and privacy are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), HealthStream (US), Stanley Healthcare (US), and Halma plc (US) are the key players operating in the hospital capacity management solutions market. Other prominent players in this market include Infosys (India), Teletracking Technologies, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Sonitor Technologies (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Neusoft Corporation (China), Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JVS Group (India), Infor Systems (US), Care Logistics (US), WellSky (US), Simul8 Corporation (US), and Alcidion Corporation (Australia).

“The asset management segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020.”

Based on product, the hospital capacity management solutions market has been segmented asset management, patient flow management, workforce management, and quality patient care solutions. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the impression material segment include increasing focus on the proper management and storage of healthcare equipment, government incentives, penalties, and the necessity to reduce healthcare costs.

“By component, the software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into software and services. The frequent need for upgrades and improvements in software applications are the key growth drivers for the software segment are driving the demand of hospital capacity management software.

“By mode of delivery, the cloud-based solution segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of mode of delivery, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The increasing need for and growing awareness of cloud-based hospital capacity management solutions have supported the growth of the cloud deployment model, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future.

“By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020.”

Based on end user, the hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented into hospitals, ASC, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to government initiatives to enhance patient satisfaction and improve the quality of care, the growing patient volume, and the need to reduce the rising healthcare costs.

“The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).”

North America accounted for the largest share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2020. The presence of a strong IT infrastructure in the region, admission of a large number of COVID-19 patients, increasing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of healthcare IT solutions are some of the factors driving the growth of the hospital capacity management solutions market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the government investments and reforms to modernize healthcare systems, rising medical tourism, the implementation of healthcare IT programs, and the increasing per capita income in this region.

