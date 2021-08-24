Interventional Radiology Products Market type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Biopsy Needles, Embolization Devices, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications

The global interventional radiology products market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The global interventional radiology products market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America dominated the global interventional radiology products market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of key players in the region.

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=806157

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Abbott (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Stryker (US)

Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan)

Cook Medical (US)

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

iVascular S.L.U. (Spain)

Penumbra, Inc. (US)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Palex Medical (Spain)

UreSil, LLC (US)

Alvimedica (Turkey)

Cardionovum GmbH (Germany)

SMT (India)

Medinol Ltd. (Israel)

Comed B.V. (Netherlands)

SCITECH (Brazil)

Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Rontis (Switzerland)

The growth in this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement scenario for interventional radiology procedures. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, high cost and inaccessibility of advanced therapeutics may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The interventional radiology products market is segmented based on type, procedure, application, and region.

“Stents segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the interventional radiology products market is segmented into catheters, stents, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, angioplasty balloons, thrombectomy systems, embolization devices, biopsy needles, accessories (contrast media, guidewires, balloon inflation devices, and other accessories), and other interventional radiology products (bone cements, nephrostomy tubes, and gastrostomy tubes). Stents account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases and cancer and the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.

“Angiography segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on procedure, interventional radiology products can be segmented into angioplasty, angiography, embolization, thrombolysis, biopsy & drainage, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other procedures (biliary drainage, fallopian tube recanalization, cholecystectomy, and radiofrequency ablation). Angiography account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of CVD.

“Cardiology segment holds highest market share during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, interventional radiology products can be segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, and other applications (pulmonary and gynecology). Cardiology account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 70%, and Tier 2: 30%

Tier 1: 70%, and Tier 2: 30% By Designation – C-level:33%, D-level:40%, and Others:27%

C-level:33%, D-level:40%, and Others:27% By Region – North America:36%, Europe:28%, Asia Pacific:19%, and Rest of the World: 17%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global interventional radiology procedures market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such astype, procedure, application and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints,opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total interventional radiology procedures market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on interventional radiology procedures offered by the top 26 players in the interventional radiology procedures market. The report analyses the interventional radiology procedures market by product, type, technology, material and region.

Comprehensive information on interventional radiology procedures offered by the top 26 players in the interventional radiology procedures market. The report analyses the interventional radiology procedures market by product, type, technology, material and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various interventional radiology procedures across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various interventional radiology procedures across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional radiology procedures market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional radiology procedures market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the interventional radiology procedures market.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=806157