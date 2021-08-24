Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: by Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User

The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2026 from USD 28.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as global prevalence of infectious diseases & onset of COVID-19 and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized POC testing, and rising technological advancements. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“The reagents, kits, and consumables accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market, byproduct& service, during the forecast period”

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement of reagents, kits and consumables in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of reagents, kits, and consumables compared to instruments.

“HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, influenza, and other infectious diseases. The increasing number of cases and the availability of many COVID-19 diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market. In 2020, the HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

“Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to increased test volume of infectious diseases and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region infectious disease diagnostics market”

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market in this region.

