ENT Devices Market: by product (Diagnostic (Endoscope, Hearing Screening Devices), Surgical Devices, (Powered Surgical Instruments, ENT Supplies, Ear Tubes), Hearing Aids, CO2 Lasers, & End Users

The global ENT Devices market size is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the rising aging population and the associated hearing loss, rise in disposable income and increasing affordability for ENT treatment, improving healthcare infrastructure and expenditure, and rising product availability and awareness. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the ENT Devices market during the forecast period.

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=442994

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Karl Storz gmbh & co. KG (Germany)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

stryker corporation (US)

smith & nephew plc (UK)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of johnson & johnson) (US)

cochlear Limited (Australia)

Hoya Corporation (Japan)

GN Store Nord (Denmark)

Welch Allyn(Hill-Rom Holding Inc.) (Denmark)

WS Audiology A/S (Denmark)

sonova holding AG (Switzerland

Atos Medical AB (Sweden)

William demant holding a/s (Denmark)

Rion Co. Ltd (US)

Zounds Hearing Inc. (US)

Starkey Hearing Technology (US)

MED-EL GmbH (Austria)

Narang Medical Limited (India)

American Hearing Systems Inc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India)

SinuSys Corporation (US)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (US)

Audina Hearing Instruments (US)

Horentek Systems (Italy)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Lumenis (Israel)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

“Hearing Aids segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aids, Hearing Implants, Co2 Lasers, Image-Guided Surgery Systems. The Hearing Aids products segment accounted for the larger share of the ENT Devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increases in the demand for hearing aids. As an individual age, changes occur in the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain which can lead to hearing loss

“Endoscopes segment to register the highest growth in the ENT Devices market during the forecast period.”

Based on the Diagnostic Devices, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Endoscopes and Hearing Screening Devices. In 2020, the Endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the ENT Devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to research and development in endoscopes leads to the launch of efficient and different types of endoscopes for the surgeries.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the ENT Devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as growing preference for minimally invasive ENT surgeries, rise in disposable income in developing countries, rapidly growing elderly population, increase in focus of the market players in India, and less-stringent regulatory guidelines are expected to drive the growth of the Asian ENT devices market.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the ENT Devices market based on product, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total ENT Devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on ENT Devices products offered by the top 28 players in the ENT Devices market. The report analyzes the ENT Devices market by product, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on ENT Devices products offered by the top 28 players in the ENT Devices market. The report analyzes the ENT Devices market by product, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ENT Devices market.

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ENT Devices market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the ENT Devices market

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=442994